Emergency Medical Services Market Report 2021 : Industry Insights, Estimated Yield, Recent Developments and Forecast to 2027 with Dominant Regions and Countries Data

The rising cases of cardiac arrest is one of the key factors fuelling demand in the global emergency medical services market. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Emergency Medical Services Market”, Share and Global Trend, By Service Type (Ambulance services, Remote access services, Other) By Ownership (Private services, Government services, Hospital owned services, Volunteer services, Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026,” an increasing demand for advanced and efficient disaster management system and rise in the number of traumatic injuries are likely to boost the global emergency medical services market.

According to the World Health Organization, approximately 265,000 deaths are caused every year due to fire accidents. Among them, the majority occur at workplaces. Emergency medical services are required during such incidences. The healthcare workforce has been efficient when it comes to preparedness and this has triggered the demand for improved and safe treatment of patients. Furthermore, the demand for immediate response during emergency situations is rising. Fortune Business Insights predicts that all these factors are likely to increase the demand for global emergency medical services market during the forecast period.

The report classifies global emergency medical services market on the basis of three segments, namely, service type, ownership, and geography. By service type, the market is further divided into ambulance service, remote access service, and others. By ownership, the market is segmented into private services, hospital-owned services, private services, volunteer services, and others.

Rise in the Prevalence of Cardiac Arrest Likely to Propel Market in Asia Pacific

Geographically, the global emergency medical services market is segmented into Europe North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa. Europe and North America were anticipated to dominate the global emergency medical services market in 2018. A rise in the number of sports injuries, cases of accidents, increasing situations that require immediate medical help, rise in the adoption of emergency medical services, and an increasing number of occupational injuries are the major reasons for the growth of market in these regions. There are also a few other reasons that are projected to help in propelling the growth of global emergency medical services market.

Improvements in the channels of communication, advanced and highly developed transport infrastructure, and robust software solutions are responsible for the growth. The masses who are a part of the healthcare sector have been trained and educated well. Moreover, emerging countries like China and India that lay in Asia Pacific are projected to boost the global emergency medical services market during the forecast period. This is likely to occur due to the rise in the prevalence of cardiac arrest and stroke.

some of the key players in the global Emergency Medical Services market:

Acadian Ambulance Service

Falck Denmark A/S

Allied Medical

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

London Ambulance Service

AirMed International

Smiths Medical

Highlights of the Emergency Medical Services Market Report Include:

Microscopic study of the various factors driving and restraining the market

Careful classification and research of the market segments

Accurate computation of market figures

Comprehensive analysis of the regional dynamics and competitive landscape

Key Players are Focusing on Service Launch to Gain Competitive Edge

Acadian Ambulance Service, a private ambulance service company based in the U.S., has opened a new ambulance service station in Youngsville in April 2019. According to the report, this new station will help in providing better service and quick response to the residents of Youngsville. It will also allow the company to work with the fire and police departments as a ‘one team’ approach. Falck A/S, a prominent healthcare organization headquartered in Denmark, joined hands with UN Global Compact in March 2019. The company has formalised its commitment to contribute to economically, socially, and environmentally sustainable developments. AirMed International, an air ambulance service based in Alabama, expanded its service in April 2019, by including Lifeguard Flying ICU in Las Vegas and AMR Air in Denver.

Some of the major companies that are present in the global medical emergency services market are Acadian Ambulance Service, Falck Denmark A/S, Allied Medical, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, London Ambulance Service, AirMed International, Smiths Medical, and others.

