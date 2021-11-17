Europe Human Microbiome Market is expected to reach US$ 346.67 Mn in 2025 | MicroBiome Therapeutics, LLC, Rebiotix Inc., Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd., Osel Inc., Vedanta Biosciences, Inc., Metabiomics Corporate, Synthetic Biologics, Inc., etc.

The Europe human microbiome market is expected to reach US$ 346.67 Mn in 2025 from US$ 72.34 in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 22.2% from 2018-2025.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe Human Microbiome Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe Human Microbiome market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Companies Mentioned

• Enterome

• MicroBiome Therapeutics, LLC

• Rebiotix Inc.

• Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd.

• Osel Inc.

• Vedanta Biosciences, Inc.

• Metabiomics Corporate

• Synthetic Biologics, Inc.

• DuPont

• BiomX Ltd.

Fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT) has developed as an effective treatment for C. difficile infection (CDI) refractory towards antibiotic therapy. The microbiota have important roles in the function of gastrointestinal tract and other aspects of human physiology, there is also growing interest in studying FMT for other clinical indications. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has classified human stool as a biological agent and determined that its use in fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT) therapy and other research are regulated for the insurance of patient safety. With the use of FMT in the treatment of recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (RCDI), an investigational new drug (IND) permit is not required, but is strongly encouraged and may ultimately be required.

By Product

• Probiotics

• Foods

• Prebiotics

• Medical Foods

• Diagnostic Device

• Drugs

• Supplements

By Disease

• Obesity

• Diabetes

• Autoimmune Disorders

• Cancer

• Mental Disorders

• Others

By Application

• Therapeutics

• Diagnostics

By Country

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key player in the Europe Human Microbiome market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Europe Human Microbiome market segments and regions.

The research on the Europe Human Microbiome market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Human Microbiome market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe Human Microbiome market.

