Feeding tubes Market Report 2021 : Industry Insights, Estimated Yield, Recent Developments and Forecast to 2027 with Dominant Regions and Countries Data

Rising Prevalence of chronic diseases and gastrointestinal diseases are contributing to the growth of feeding tubes says, Fortune Business Insights in a report titled “Feeding tubes Market”, Share and Global Trend, By Type (Nasal Tube, Gastric Tube (Or G-Tube), Gj-Tube, Jejunal (J) Tube.) By Age(Pediatric, Adults),By End-User(Hospitals, Clinics, Home Care) By Application(Oncology, Gastroenterology, Diabetes, Others)and Geography Forecast till 2026”.

The rising geriatric population and increased incidence of premature birth are boosting the global market for feeding tubes.

User-friendly Feeding Tubes Are in High Demand

Feeding tubes are medical tubes primarily used for providing nutrient to patients externally, especially for the ones who are not ableare unable to swallow food on their own. Gavage or eternal feeding is the term used for the process of feeding patients through the feeding tubes. Numerous medical conditions require eternal feedings such as premature births, neonatal conditions and also patients with chronic diseases. The use of these tube on patients can be temporary depending on the his/her condition if it is acute. In the case of chronic disease, placement of the feeding tubes are is permanent. Feeding tubes are made of silicone or polyurethane which are biocompatible in nature and are inexpensive. for instance,

In 2017 Fidmi medial launched a feeding tube which is convenient to insert, cost-effective, and user-friendly. Improvement in feeding tubes is fueling demand among healthcare practitioners and patients which is impacting the global market. According to a survey conducted by the World Health Care Organization, one out of 10 babies is born prematurely, with an estimation of 15 million premature babies every year. The rising prevalence of premature births is expected to drive the market for feeding tubes in the forthcoming year.

Leading Players operating in the Feeding tubes Market are:

ALCOR Scientific

Amsino International Inc.

Applied Medical Technology, Inc.

Baxter International Inc.

Braun Melsungen AG

BD

Cardinal Health

DANONE

Degania Silicone Ltd.

Fresenius Kabi AG

HYH

Nestle

Vygon

Prevalence of Diseases to Enable Growth for The Market

Increased incidence of chronic diseases such as debates, asthma, gastrointestinal diseases and cancer are contributing towards the growth of feeding tubes market. the growing geriatric population and rising prevalence of premature births are some of the major factors responsible for driving the global market and subsequently enabling growth.

Development of more disposable and the portable feeding tube is also likely to propel the growth of the global feeding market. Nonetheless, low reimbursement policies in developing nations, reduced completion among small players and inadvertent dislodgement of feeding tubes are some of the factors responsible for hampering the growth of the global feeding tubes market. Additionally, leakage of gastric content around feeding tubes is also one of the prime factor restricting the growth of the global feeding tubes market.

North America to Face Completion with EUROPE

The Global Feeding Tubes market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East& Africa. Presently North America followed by Europe are leading the global market for feeding tubes and are predicted to account for a huge portion of the market for feeding tubes in the fourth coming year.

In 2018, North America dominated the global market, owing to the rising number of diabetic patients and the high prevalence of chronic diseases. Asia Pacific region is anticipated to flourish on a high CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rise in malnutrition population and increase in cancer patients

