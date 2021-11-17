Sinus Dilation Market – SWOT Analysis of Major Industry Segments

The Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team consist of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and offer various customization options in the existing study.

Sinus dilation refers to a minimally invasive surgical procedure performed to reshape anatomy to expand sinus pathways and restore drainage. The procedure utilizes small balloons placed in key places in the nose and sinus, dilated to develop the sinus pathways. Increasing prevalence of chronic sinusitis and the increasing popularity of minimally invasive surgeries are expected to fuel the sinus dilution market’s growth during the forecast period. Moreover, product innovation and development of the medical device industry in emerging nations are anticipated to offer growth opportunities to the companies in the sinus dilution market

The incidences of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS) are rising continuously, affecting seven people worldwide. Subsequently, it has driven the implementation of long-term medical management and functional endoscopic sinus surgery (FESS). Furthermore, technological developments allow various market players to efficiently innovate technologically advanced medical devices to treat CRS through minimally invasive procedures. Balloon sinuplasty is the widely used procedure to treat CRS, and various market leaders are developing balloon sinus dilation devices. With developments in balloon sinuplasty, various regulators are seen approving medical devices. In the past few years, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved several devices. For instance, in July 2016, FDA approved Vent-Os Sinus Dilation System (SinuSys Corporation), and in October 2017, such as Relieva SpinPlus Nav Balloon Sinuplasty System (Acclarent, Inc.) received FDA’s approval.

Here we have listed the top Sinus Dilation Market companies

Acclarent, Inc. Aed.MD DalentMedical Entellus Medical, Inc. Innaccel Intersect ENT, inc. Medtronic Olympus Corporation SinusysCorporation Smith and Nephew

Highlights the following key factors:

1) Business description-A detailed description of the company’s operations and business divisions.

2) Corporate strategy – Analyst’s summarization of the company’s business strategy.

3) SWOT Analysis-A detailed analysis of the company’s strengths, weakness, opportunities, and threats.

4) Company history – Progression of key events associated with the company.

5) Major products and services-A list of major products, services, and brands of the company.

6) Key competitors – A list of key competitors to the company.

7) Important locations and subsidiaries – A list and contact details of key locations and subsidiaries of the company.

8) Detailed financial ratios for the past five years – The latest financial ratios derived from the annual financial statements published by the company with 7 years history.

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Sinus Dilation Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Sinus Dilation Market Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Sinus Dilation Market Players to fight Covid-19 Impact.

Segmentation

Based on Product, the market is segmented in to endoscopes, balloon sinus dilation devices, sinus stents/implants, handheld instruments. In 2019, the balloon sinus dilation devices segment held the largest share of the market and market for sinus stent/implants is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. This segment is likely to witness a lucrative growth owing to factors such as increased prevalence of chronic sinusitis and the higher adoption of balloon sinuplasty procedures. Moreover, balloon sinuplasty using balloon sinus dilation devices has transformed sinus dilation procedure since its introduction due to highly advanced device that enables use of sophisticated dilatational technology to dilate the sinus ostia using minimally invasive sinus dilation procedures. Additionally, increasing awareness among populace regarding the benefits of sinus dilation procedures along with increasing personal disposable income are some of the factors likely to augment the growth of the segment.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Sinus Dilation Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Sinus Dilation Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 The Insight Partners Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Sinus Dilation– By Product

1.3.2 Sinus Dilation – By Procedure Type

1.3.3 Sinus Dilation – By End User

1.3.4 Sinus Dilation – By Geography

2. Sinus Dilation – Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

4. Global Sinus Dilation– Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America – PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific – PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa (MEA) – PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America (SCAM) – PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinions

5. Sinus Dilation – Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Number of Product Approvals

5.1.2 Growing Need for Surgical Procedures to Treat Sinusitis

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 High Cost of Sinus Dilation Procedure

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Growing Awareness of Advanced Minimally Invasive Sinus Surgery

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Innovative Techniques in Sinus Surgery

5.5 Impact Analysis

