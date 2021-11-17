Mobile Handset Protection Market is booming worldwide | SquareTrade, Liberty Mutual, Asurion LLC, CAN Financial Corp., Verizon Wireless, ATandT Mobility

Global Mobile Handset Protection Market 2021-2028 in-depth study accumulated to supply latest insights concerning acute options. The report contains different predictions associated with Mobile Handset Protection size, revenue, production, CAGR, consumption, profit margin, price, and different substantial factors. Whereas accentuation the key drives and Mobile Handset Protection restraining forces for this market, the report offers trends and developments. It additionally examines the role of the leading Mobile Handset Protection players concerned within the business together with their company summary, monetary outline and SWOT analysis.

Mobile handset protection offers coverage against mechanical breakdown, theft loss and accidental damage. The mobile handset protection plan is generally offered by the mobile operator or carrier, OEMs and retailers. Smartphones are a basic necessity in everyone’s life and any disturbance in the usage and service of smartphone is undesirable in today’s world, especially when connectivity, networking and social media are the main tools of communication.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global mobile handset protection market is segmented on the basis of protection provider, pricing model, sales channel. On the basis of protection provider, market is segmented as mobile operator/ carrier, mobile device OEM, direct-to-consumer services, other. On the basis of pricing model, market is segmented as one time fee, monthly fee, billed by carrier/ OEM. On the basis of sales channel, market is segmented as retail chains, brand stores, e-commerce/online

Some of the key Players Analysis in Mobile Handset Protection:

SquareTrade

Liberty Mutual

Asurion LLC

CAN Financial Corp.

American International Group, Inc.

Verizon Wireless

T-Mobile

ATandT Mobility

Microsoft Corporation

Apple Inc.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Mobile Handset Protection market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2020 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Mobile Handset Protection market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The conclusion part of their report focuses on the existing competitive analysis of the market.

