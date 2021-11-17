Weather Forecasting Services Market Current Scenario 2021 | Size, Share, Trend, Comprehensive Research Study, Global Analysis by 2028

The weather forecasting services market is expected to grow from US$ 1,501.00 million in 2021 to US$ 2,732.52 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% during 2021–2028.

Weather forecasting services are highly efficient and helpful when dealing with the turbulence and wind shear issues. These services help monitor and measure wind at and near the airport environment. They are also used in the aerospace sector to improve long-range wind awareness.

The aviation industry depends heavily on the weather for decision-making is taken without considering the weather. One of the major threats for air travel is safety issues, which has increased with an unbalanced rise in airport capacities and facilities, coupled with frequent extreme weather conditions being experienced globally. There has been an increase in air accidents due to bad weather conditions, taking the lives of many passengers worldwide. Furthermore, the augmenting focus on operational efficiency and the surge in public-private partnership toward producing more accurate and reliable weather forecasts are creating lucrative market opportunities.

Leading Weather Forecasting Services Market Players:

Global Weather Corporation

Accuweather, Inc.

BMT Group Ltd.

Skymet Weather Services Pvt. Ltd.

Precision Weather

The Weather Company

Fugro

Enav S.p.A.

Met Office

Skyview Systems Ltd.

The segments and sub-section of Weather Forecasting Services market are shown below:

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis –

By Industry (Agriculture, Aviation, Marine, Transport and Logistics, Energy and Utilities, Oil and Gas, Media, Insurance, Retail, Construction and Mining, and Others), Purpose (Operational Efficiency, Safety, and Others), Forecasting Type (Nowcast, Short Range, Medium Range, and Long Range), and Organization Size (Large Enterprises and Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises)

The COVID-19 IMPACT outbreak pandemic is adversely affecting economies and industries in various countries due to government-imposed lockdowns and travel bans, and business shutdowns. The consumer goods is one of the major industries suffering serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns. The shutdown of various plants and factories in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa has restricted the global supply chain and negatively impacted the manufacturing activities, delivery schedules, and product sales. Furthermore, various companies have already predicted possible delays in product deliveries and slump in future sales of their products

