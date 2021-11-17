Next Gen Memory Market to Reach US $7.2 Billion at CAGR of 6.6% by 2027

The Next Gen Memory market was valued at US$ 2.28 Bn in 2017 and is projected to reach US$ US$ 26.57 Bn by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2019 to 2027.

Presence of some of the leading manufactures such as Fujitsu, Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix, Toshiba Corporation, and others has fueled the developments in the next gen memory market in the region. China and India are the biggest catalysts of growth in the Asia-Pacific region. Further, countries such as Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and others are pacing up in the next gen memory market. The development of autonomous vehicles and connected infrastructure in Japan, China and South Korea will further boost the demands of next gen memory.

Leading Next Gen Memory Market Players:

Micro Devices, Inc.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

Fujitsu Limited

Intel Corporation

Microchip Technology Incorporated

Micron Technology, Inc.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

SK Hynix Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

The segments and sub-section of Next Gen Memory market are shown below:

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis –

by Type (Non-volatile Memory and Volatile Memory) and Application (Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Automotive & Transportation, Enterprise Storage, Military & Aerospace, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, and Others)

The COVID-19 IMPACT outbreak pandemic is adversely affecting economies and industries in various countries due to government-imposed lockdowns and travel bans, and business shutdowns. The consumer goods is one of the major industries suffering serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns. The shutdown of various plants and factories in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa has restricted the global supply chain and negatively impacted the manufacturing activities, delivery schedules, and product sales. Furthermore, various companies have already predicted possible delays in product deliveries and slump in future sales of their products

