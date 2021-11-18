North America Subscriber Data Management Market to Hit US$ 5,178.60 Million by 2028 to Grow Steady at 16.0% CAGR | Nokia Corporation, Oracle Corporation, R Systems International Limited

The North America Subscriber Data Management Market is expected to grow from US$ 1,831.13 million in 2021 to US$ 5,178.60 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.0% from 2021 to 2028.

5G is set to usher in a new era of connectivity, delivering new services and greater efficiency to businesses across the region. When it comes to the 5G rollout, North American operators continue to be among the best in the world. The countrywide rollout of 5G in the US, which was made possible by spectrum reframing and dynamic spectrum sharing. Operators in the area are also making progress with standalone 5G installations, which will be critical in bringing many of the improved, latency-sensitive 5G use cases to market.

In case of COVID-19, North America is highly affected especially the US. It is becoming apparent with the COVID-19 pandemic spreading across the North American countries have impacted all industries severely. Thus, any impact on industries directly affects the region’s economic development. The unprecedented rise in number of COVID-19 cases across the US and the subsequent lockdown to combat the spread of the virus across the country in the first two quarters of 2020 have led to numerous businesses to come on a standby situation.

Major Key players covered in this report:

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• Enea AB

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)

• Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

• Nokia Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• R Systems International Limited

• Sandvine

• Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

• ZTE Corporation

North America Subscriber Data Management Market Segmentation

North America Subscriber Data Management Market – By Solution

User Data Repository

Subscriber Data Federation

Policy Management

Identity Management

North America Subscriber Data Management Market – By Network Type

Fixed Networks

Mobile Networks

North America Subscriber Data Management Market – By Deployment

Cloud

On-Premise

North America Subscriber Data Management Market – By Application

Voice Over IP

Mobile

