A Complete Guide to Neurorehabilitation Devices [PDF Guide]

Neurorehabilitation is a complex medical process to aid recovery from a nervous system injury, and the neurorehabilitation devices are used to the examination of the brain and the central nervous system and also providing solutions in the field of therapy and diagnoses. In case of a serious disability, such as caused by a severe spinal injury or brain damage, the patient and their families’ abilities, life style, and projects, are suddenly shattered. In order to cope with this situation, the person and their family must establish and negotiate a “new way of living”, both with their changed body and as a changed individual within their wider community.

Robotic neurorehabilitation is acquiring prominence in the neurorehabilitation devices market. With the introduction of novel technologies, companies are able to enhance capabilities of robots to offer cost-effective solutions in clinical practice. However, lack of effective training modalities in these robotic devices poses as a restraint for healthcare companies in the neurorehabilitation devices market. Hence, companies are increasing their efficacy to design robotic devices with predefined training modalities depending on the appropriate control strategies.