Tamanu Oil Market Price Trends 2021 | Size, Share, Growth, Outlook, Report And Forecast 2026

the global Tamanu Oil market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2021 and 2026.

Tamanu oil is extracted from the nuts of Calophyllum inophyllum (Tamanu Tree). The tamanu oil is primarily used in skin care treatment. The Tamanu oil contains essential fatty acids and minerals that help recover skin from different degrading conditions and also helps in curing acne, scars and even join pains. The major constituents of tamanu oil are linoleic acid, oleic acid, stearic acid, and palmitic acid of which linoleic acid and oleic acid consist more than 60% by volume. The tamanu oil market is experiencing higher demand rates annually primarily from the western population. The tamanu oil market is expected to be driven by the growing influence of natural remedies through traditional medicines globally.

In the coming years, sales of tamanu oil will mainly be driven by significant growth in consumer base for organic products coupled with numerous evidence reporting the benefic effects of tamanu oil on biological activity related skin infections. Rising scope of application in pharmaceuticals, cosmetic & personal care products, and toiletries may also influence the global expansion of the tamanu oil market.

By nature, the industry can be bifurcated into:

Organic

Conventional

Based on type, the industry can be divided into:

Refined

Unrefined

On the basis of application, the industry is segmented into:

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Animal Nutrition

Others

By distribution channels, the industry can be divided into:

Direct

Indirect

On the basis of regional markets, the industry is divided into:

1 North America

1.1 United States of America

1.2 Canada

2 Europe

2.1 Germany

2.2 United Kingdom

2.3 France

2.4 Italy

2.5 Others

3 Asia Pacific

3.1 China

3.2 Japan

3.3 India

3.4 ASEAN

3.5 Others

4 Latin America

4.1 Brazil

4.2 Argentina

4.3 Mexico

4.4 Others

5 Middle East & Africa

5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3 Nigeria

5.4 South Africa

5.5 Others

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

US Organic Group Corp.

NOW Health Group, Inc.

Mountain Rose Herbs

Henry Lamotte Oils GmbH

Others

