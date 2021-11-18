Hydrolysed Soy Protein Market Trends 2021 | Size, Share, Price, Analysis, Report And Forecast 2026

According to a new report by Expert Market Research, ‘Global Hydrolysed Soy Protein Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, the Hydrolyzed Soy Protein market will register a xx%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ xx million by 2026, from $ xx million in 2020.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE: DD)

A. Costantino & C. spa

Titan Biotech Limited (BOM: 524717)

Chaitanya Biologicals Private Limited

Vinayak Ingredients (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Others

Food Additive and Ingredients demand is increasing due to high consumption of processed foods across the globe. The changing lifestyle of the people and due to their work profile they do not have a time to have homemade food. Therefore, they prefer to have processed food to fulfil their requirement. The processed food manufactures produces various type of products including soups, spices, sauces, and snacks. While manufacturing these products they use multiple type of food additives and ingredients such as hydrolyzed soy protein, glucose, fructose, sorbitol, mannitol, corn syrup, high fructose, ascorbic acid, citric acid, sodium benzoate, calcium propionate, sodium erythorbate as a preservative, flavour enhancer and sweeteners. Hydrolyzed soy protein is used as a flavour enhancer in soups, spices, sauces, and snacks. Therefore Hhydrolyzed soy protein demand is increasing in the market. Hydrolyzed soy protein is manufactured by natural soy with some chemical processing. The sodium and MSG content of hydrolyzed soy protein enhance the flavour of proceeded food.

From 2015 to 2019, the growth rate of global Hydrolyzed Soy Protein market size was in the some range. At the end of 2019, COVID-19 began to erupt in China, Due to the huge decrease of global economy; we forecast the growth rate of global economy will show a decrease of about 4%, due to this reason, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein market size in 2020 with a growth rate of percentage. This is percentage points lower than in previous years. As of the date of the report, there have been more than 20 million confirmed cases of CVOID-19 worldwide, and the epidemic has not been effectively controlled. Therefore, we predict that the global epidemic will be basically controlled by the end of 2020 and the global Hydrolyzed Soy Protein market size will reach million USD in 2025, with a CAGR between 2020-2025.

By form, the industry can be bifurcated into:

Dry

Liquid

Based on application, the industry is divided into:

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Others

On the basis of regional markets, the industry is divided into:

1 North America

1.1 United States of America

1.2 Canada

2 Europe

2.1 Germany

2.2 United Kingdom

2.3 France

2.4 Italy

2.5 Others

3 Asia Pacific

3.1 China

3.2 Japan

3.3 India

3.4 ASEAN

3.5 Others

4 Latin America

4.1 Brazil

4.2 Argentina

4.3 Mexico

4.4 Others

5 Middle East & Africa

5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3 Nigeria

5.4 South Africa

5.5 Others

