Global Pipe Threading Machine Market To Be Driven By The Growing Mining Operations And Growth In Process Industries In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Pipe Threading Machine Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global pipe threading machine market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, operations, sizes, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 3.4%

The global demand for pipe threading machines is driven primarily by the growing mining operations and growth in process industries, such as chemicals, petrochemicals, and pharmaceuticals, where piping and instrumentation are a core component and need maintenance from time to time. With new commercial and residential buildings being constructed in the developed and developing regions, demand from the construction sector is also expected to drive the market for pipe threading machines. New pipe threading machines capable of threading and cutting the pipe using a single tool are available in the market and can also be used for threading various pipe sizes. The routine maintenance requirement for pipe threading machines, however, could constitute a restriction on the market growth.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

The devices used to thread the ends of a pipe to mount the pipe fittings and joints, such as elbows, tees, flanges, and reducers, among other pipe fittings, are pipe threading machines. Pipe threading machines are commonly used in various industries such as manufacturing, mining, and construction, among other industries, in which piping and instrumentation are an integral part of the industry. It is also used in households for small plumbing workers.

Based on type, the industry is divided into:

Pillar Type

Bed Type

The operation type can be divided into the following:

Automatic

Manual

The size of the product can be segmented as follows:

2 to 3 Inch

4 to 6 Inch

More than 6 Inch

Pipe threading machine finds wide applications in the following:

Chemical

Construction

Pharmaceutical

Mining

Others

The regional markets can be segmented as follows:

1 North America

1.1 United States of America

1.2 Canada

2 Europe

2.1 Germany

2.2 United Kingdom

2.3 France

2.4 Italy

2.5 Others

3 Asia Pacific

3.1 China

3.2 Japan

3.3 India

3.4 ASEAN

3.5 Others

4 Latin America

4.1 Brazil

4.2 Argentina

4.3 Mexico

4.4 Others

5 Middle East & Africa

5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3 Nigeria

5.4 South Africa

5.5 Others

Market Trends

One of the key factors driving the pipe threading machine market across the world is the growing adoption of pipe threading machines in various industries such as pharmaceuticals, petrochemicals, and chemicals, where piping is a basic requirement that often requires maintenance from time to time. In addition, the growing demand for pipe threading machines in the construction industry is expected to fuel the pipe threading machine market, primarily in developed and developing countries, for the construction of residential and commercial structures. In addition, major manufacturers are developing pipe threading machines with the latest developments that can cut and thread pipes of various sizes to meet the needs and demands of different verticals of the industry.

Due to the rapid industrialisation in the region, the Asia Pacific market is expected to be a significant region in the global market for pipe threading machines. The dominance of the mining industries in the regions of North America and Latin America can also be attributed to the development of the demand for pipe threading machines in these regions.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Solwet Marketing Private Limited, Raptor Cutting Tools Inc., Industrial Machinery Corporation, Hongli Pipe Machinery, Rex International USA, Inc., and W.W. Grainger, Inc., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

