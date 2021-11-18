Global Periodic Fever Syndrome Market To Be Driven By Increasing Investments In The Research And Development Activities In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026 | ExpertMarketResearch.Com

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Periodic Fever Syndrome Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global periodic fever syndrome market, assessing the market based on its segments like treatments, indications, routes of administration, distribution channels, end uses, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

The global periodic fever syndrome market would have a positive outlook in the forecast period due to robust investments in the research and development in the developing medicines. The American College of Rheumatology provides education and support for children and families living with periodic fever, aphthous stomatitis, pharyngitis, and adenitis (PFAPA), which is expected aid the market growth in the coming years.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

A periodic fever syndrome is a group of disorders in which a person experiences recurrent episode of fever over time, usually accompanied by the same symptoms. Each episode of fever usually lasts roughly the same length of time. These disorders are very rare genetic conditions. Periodic fever, aphthous stomatitis, pharyngitis, and adenitis (PFAPA) is the most common type of periodic fever syndrome. Other common types include familial Mediterranean fever (FMF).

The market on the basis of treatment can be divided into:

Oral Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Anti-TNF Therapy Statins Others

On the basis of indication, the market is divided into:

Hyperimmunoglobulinemia D Syndrome

Familial Mediterranean Fever

TNF Receptor-Associated Periodic Syndrome

Cryopyrin-Associated Periodic Syndrome

Others

The routes of administration can be divided into:

Oral

Injections

Others

The distribution channels can be categorised as follows:

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online

Others

On the basis of end use, the industry can be categorized into:

Hospitals

Speciality Centres

Others

The regional markets for the product can be divided as follows:

1 North America

1.1 United States of America

1.2 Canada

2 Europe

2.1 Germany

2.2 United Kingdom

2.3 France

2.4 Italy

2.5 Others

3 Asia Pacific

3.1 China

3.2 Japan

3.3 India

3.4 ASEAN

3.5 Others

4 Latin America

4.1 Brazil

4.2 Argentina

4.3 Mexico

4.4 Others

5 Middle East & Africa

5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3 Nigeria

5.4 South Africa

5.5 Others

Market Trends

The rising funding from healthcare organisations into the treatment of this syndrome is expected to propel the market growth in the coming years. NHS England has funded a ‘life-changing treatment’ for individuals with periodic fever syndromes. NHS, the public health system of England, is working in collaboration with Novartis to help reduce the frequency of flares in children and adults with the syndrome through the use of the immunomodulatory drug canakinumab (Ilaris). Such developments and programmes are expected to promote the growth of the market in the coming years.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB, Novartis AG, and Texas Allergy Group, PLLC, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

