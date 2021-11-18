Global Volute Pumps Market To Be Driven By The Increasing Expenditure On Infrastructure Development In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Volute Pumps Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global volute pumps market, assessing the market based on its segments like product, stages, types, applications, end uses, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 7%

An increase in several power plants and irrigation schemes is expected to boost the demand for pumps. The growing demand for superior rainwater harvesting systems is projected to drive the global volute pumps market in the forecast period. Recent regulations by various governments to actively engage the private sector in wastewater treatment is also estimated to foster the growth of the market.

Kirloskar Brothers Limited is one of the leading players in the market. In March 2019, the company celebrated its 100 years of successful operation. Kirloskar is among the market leaders in pump manufacturing, with 75 different types of pumps in its portfolio.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Volute pumps refer to the type of centrifugal pumps that are curved shaped. In volute pumps, the outer casing is spiral in shape, which helps reduce water velocity and pressure, creating a consistent flow of water as it goes from the spiral toward the nozzle. Since the spiral is sometimes referred to as a volute, the pumps are called volute pumps.

The market on the basis of product can be divided into:

• Metallic Pumps

• Concrete Pumps

On the basis of stage, the market is divided into:

• Single

• Double

On the basis of application, the market is divided into:

• Irrigation Schemes

• Drainage

• Seawater Intake

• Flood Control

• Cooling Water

• Others

On the basis of end-use, the market is segmented into:

• Water and Wastewater Treatment

• Agriculture and Lift Irrigation

• Chemicals

• Building Services

• Oil and Gas

• Others

The regional markets for volute pumps include:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The robust growth in the manufacturing activity in countries like India, China, Vietnam, and Bangladesh, rising power plants and irrigation projects, and a growth in infrastructure projects are providing a substantial boost to the volute pump market growth. In September 2017, Andritz received an order worth EUR 60 million from Megha Engineering & Infrastructure Ltd. for the supply of 27 volute pumps for the Kaleshwaram project in Telangana, India. The demand for volute pumps is expected to rise further due to the growing economic development and modernisation.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are KUBOTA Corporation (OTCMKTS: KUBTY), Kirloskar Brothers Limited (NSE: KIRLOSBROS), Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS), Sulzer Ltd. (OTCMKTS: SULZF), Gardner Denver Industrials Group, Honda Kiko Co. Ltd., and others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

