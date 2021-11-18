Global Apple Extract Market To Be Driven By The Rising Product Awareness And Increasing Prevalence Of Health Problems In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Apple Extract Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global apple extract market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, forms, applications, distribution channels, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2021-2022): 5 million metric tons (Global Apple Production)

The growing apple extract intake across the globe in several applications such as functional drinks, dietary supplements, as well as functional foods in the form of juice and energy drink is a key factor that is projected to drive global market development. In addition, the growing understanding of the numerous health benefits associated with people’s consumption of products contributes to the increased demand for apple extract and related products in developed and developing economies, and is an important factor, which is anticipated to propel the target market’s growth in the coming years. In addition, the expenditure on food and beverages, rising adoption of apple extracts in the cosmetics industry, and increasing demand for apple extract by health-conscious people and people doing physical activities such as gym, sports, running and jogging, etc. are among some other factors that are expected to drive the growth in the coming years of the global market for apple extract.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

An apple contains alpha hydroxyl acids, which contain antioxidants that help protect the skin and make the skin look healthier. Apple extract is a mixture of red-brown light powder polyphenols, phlorizin, and chlorogenic acid that is stable and fully water soluble. It gives pies, cookies, and other baked goods a wonderful apple taste. The main ingredient that helps to minimize dark spots and enhance skin tone is the vitamin C in apple extract.

By type, the market is segmented into:

Red Apple

Green Apple

Based on form, the industry is divided into:

Seed

Powder

Liquid

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into:

Functional Foods

Functional Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Nutraceuticals

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Others

On the basis of distribution channel, the industry is divided into:

Business-to-Business (B2B)

Business-to-Consumer (B2C)

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Retail

Others

On the basis of regional markets, the industry is divided into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

In various applications, such as functional beverages such as healthcare, sports and entertainment industries, functional food, dietary supplements, and others, the apple extract is commonly used in energy drinks, juices, and improved water. It may be a significant factor in the market’s growth. The rising trend of maintaining a healthy lifestyle by adopting natural eating habits is another factor in developing the demand for apple extract. It plays an essential role in treating diabetes, cholesterol, eye disease, cancer, blood pressure, and other related health issues. The apple extract market growth is projected to be positively affected by such properties. Besides, the growing disposable incomes and the busy lifestyle of people is projected to boost the development of the demand for apple extracts.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Kuber Impex Ltd., Ambe NS Agro Products Pvt. Ltd., and Herbafood Ingredients GmbH, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

