Global Colophony Market To Be Driven By The Rising Demand From The Application Segments In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Colophony Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global colophony market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, grades, forms, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Note 1: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2016-2026), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on the request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/colophony-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2021): USD 1.8 Billion (Global Gum Rosin Market)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 3% (Global Gum Rosin Market)

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 2.2 Billion (Global Gum Rosin Market)

Due to the rising demand from key application industries, such as adhesives, printing inks, and synthetic rubber, the industry is expected to expand at a considerable pace over the coming years. In the synthetic rubber industry, gum rosin is used widely as a binder in adhesives and as softeners. The rapid growth expected for the adhesive and synthetic rubber industries is expected to drive the growth of the industry during the forecast period due to the high significance of these product’s applications. Factors, such as economic development, industrial growth, increasing disposable incomes for customers, and higher living standards, have placed high pressure on the automotive and building and construction industries for higher demand and better-quality goods, which is aiding the market growth.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Colophony, also referred to as rosin or Greek pitch, is collected from confiners and pines. In appearance, it is semi-transparent and available in yellow or black. Without the use of solvents, rosin extraction relies on temperature and pressure to extract oils. In the manufacturing of paints and coatings, rosin ester resins, food grade ester gum, electronic industrial goods, soaps, rubbers, inks, and paper, it is an important raw material.

Explore the full report with the table of [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/colophony-market

On the basis of type, the industry is divided into:

Gum

Tall Oil

Wood

Based on grade, the industry is divided into:

X (Pale Yellow)

WW (Slight Yellow)

WG (Yellow)

N (Deep Yellow)

M (Yellow Brown)

K (Yellow Red)

Colophony has wide applications in the following industries:

Adhesives

Printing Inks

Food Processing

Rubber

Paper Sizing

Coatings

Pharmaceuticals

Others

The forms of the colophony can be segmented as follows:

Crystals/Chunks

Lumps

Latest Global News on Colophony [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/pressrelease/global-colophony-market

On the basis of regional markets, the industry is divided into:

1 North America

1.1 United States of America

1.2 Canada

2 Europe

2.1 Germany

2.2 United Kingdom

2.3 France

2.4 Italy

2.5 Others

3 Asia Pacific

3.1 China

3.2 Japan

3.3 India

3.4 ASEAN

3.5 Others

4 Latin America

4.1 Brazil

4.2 Argentina

4.3 Mexico

4.4 Others

5 Middle East & Africa

5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3 Nigeria

5.4 South Africa

5.5 Others

Market Trends

The growing demand from the end-use sectors, including synthetic rubber and printing inks, are the major drivers for the global market for colophony. Gum rosin is commonly used in the adhesive and synthetic rubber industries as a softener and binder. During the forecast period, the speedy growth in the synthetic rubber and adhesives industries is expected to serve as a major driver for the global demand for colophony. In addition, the market for colophony for better-quality goods has increased with the rapid growth in the building and construction and the automotive industries. This also serves as a significant factor driving the global colophony market. The instability of gum rosin and the fluctuation of raw material prices constitute a significant constraint on the demand for colophony. In Latin American countries, including Brazil and Argentina, the development of end-use industries represents a significant growth opportunity for the global colophony market.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Eastman Chemical Company, Forestar Chemical Co. Ltd., Foshan Baolin Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., BiologiQ, Inc., Resin Chemicals Co. Ltd., and Kraton Corporation, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Related Reports:

Global Calcium Nitrate Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026 by Expert Market Research: https://bit.ly/3gLPPw3

Global Caprylic/Capric Triglycerides Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026 by Expert Market Research: https://bit.ly/37dva0C

Global Colophony Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026 by Expert Market Research: https://bit.ly/38gwYWf

Global Ethyleneamines Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026 by Expert Market Research: https://bit.ly/3aePtNn

Global Triacetin Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026 by Expert Market Research: https://bit.ly/3a7XlQx

Global Anthracene Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026 by Expert Market Research: https://bit.ly/2K57Qt8

Global Arylamines Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026 by Expert Market Research: https://bit.ly/3nhaavr

Global Monoethanolamine Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026 by Expert Market Research: https://bit.ly/2WbLWXF

Global Dicaprylyl Carbonate Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026 by Expert Market Research: https://bit.ly/37g4PiF

Global Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026 by Expert Market Research: https://bit.ly/3gKTEBN

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Contact Information:

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person: Mathew Williams, Business Consultant

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: US +1-415-325-5166 | UK +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

Also, Check Procurement Intelligence which provides you Infallible research solutions.

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.

Content [email protected] https://takeitcool.com/global-colophony-market-size-share-key-players-demand-growth-analysis-research-report/