Global Skin Toner Market To Be Driven By The Rising Demand For Skincare In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Skin Toner Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global skin toner market, assessing the market based on its segments like forms, products, genders, distribution channels, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 3.8%

• Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 1.25 Billion

The increasing understanding and awareness of skincare products and the ability of certain products to rejuvenate and heal damaged or ageing cells and tissue are driving the global skin toner market. An increasing trend among millennial customers in nations around the globe is taking care of skin and hair health and changing to a healthier lifestyle. The occurrence of acne and oily skin conditions can be mitigated by toner. There are a number of skin toners in the market, and some have special properties. Thus, with the increasing demand for specialized skincare products, the market is expected to witness a robust growth in the coming years.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

By interacting with the moisture layer on the surface of the skin and modifying the pH of the skin, the skin toner removes grease, dirt, oil, and cosmetics collected in the skin pores. It also assists with skin refreshments, preparation and conditioning, irritation and inflammation reduction, hydration, management of access to oil, and nutritional anti-ageing. As a cream, cleanser, or as part of a lotion, it may be applied to the skin. Toner normally comes in a liquid form, but it is also formulated as gels or mists with some toners. As a step between washing the face and the application of facial moisturizers, a toner can be applied on its own or as part of the skincare routine.

Based on form, the market is bifurcated into:

• Fluid

• Mist

On the basis of product, market is divided into:

• Organic

• Conventional

By gender, the market can be segmented into

• Men

• Women

Based on distribution channels, the market can be categorized into:

• Convenience Stores

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Online

The regional markets for skin toner include:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The growth of the skin toner industry is powered by the increasing skincare demand. The growing awareness of skin care and protection among the millennial population around the world is driving the growth of the industry. To treat all cases of skin-related acne and oil issues, dermatologists have recommended the use of skin toner. In addition, the growing use by both men and women of make-up products, including sunscreen, is expected to have a positive impact on the consumer growth over the next few years. Cosmetic companies have increased their investment in the manufacture of natural care products, which is expected to provide an impetus for the growth of the market in the coming years. Through social websites and electronic media, customers are becoming increasingly aware of the benefits of natural ingredients, such as coconut oil, almond and aloe vera extracts, further aiding the growth of the skin toner industry.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Dickinson Brands Inc., Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. (NYSE: JNJ), La Mer Technology, Inc., Mario Badescu Skin Care, Inc., PIXI – SJOVIK LTD., and others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

