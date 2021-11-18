Global Motorcycle Airbag Market To Be Driven By The Rising Awareness Regarding Road Safety And The Favourable Government Initiatives In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Motorcycle Airbag Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global motorcycle airbag market, assessing the market based on its segments like components, fabric types, coatings, distribution channels, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 22%

The silicone coated airbag systems, among other coating types, are expected to see an increased demand over the forecast period. The advancement can be due to the fact that silicone coating enables airbags to be deployed quickly and reduces air permissibility and is, thus, increasingly preferred over neoprene coated and uncoated airbags. In addition, it also exhibits high heat and pressure resistance, thereby shielding the airbag from a variety of losses. The durable and effective design of silicone-coated airbag systems supports the production of the segment.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

A motorcycle safety system designed to shield riders and save them from injury in a crash can be referred to as the motorcycle airbag system. An airbag that protects the rider is deployed by the device, thereby greatly reducing the risk of spinal cord injury. Before the rider falls and hits the ground, the airbag inflates and ensures impact safety. Airbag vests and helmets for bike riders are included in the scheme. Wireless and tethered airbag devices may be used either in the form of belts or jackets, or in a jacket or race suit. Previously, there were only tethered systems, but wireless airbag systems have now entered the market with years of growth and red tape.

By component, the market is segmented into:

• Crash Sensor

• Airbag Module

• Airbag

• Airbag ECU

• Inflator

• Others

Based on fabric type, the industry is categorised into:

• Nylon

• Polyester

• Others

By coating, the market is classified into:

• Neoprene Coated

• Silicone Coated

• Non-Coated

The industry is bifurcated based on distribution channel into:

• OEM

• Aftermarket

The regional markets for motorcycle airbag include:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The need for improved vehicle safety is motivated by the rising number of road accidents. The growing knowledge of road safety and favourable government policies are driving forward the growth of the motorcycle airbag industry. Due to the growing awareness of road safety and the increasing demand for luxury motorcycles, growth is anticipated to be higher in developing regions. Manufacturers’ increasing emphasis on launching creative and advanced safety technologies is also helping to expand the industry. The increasing use of advanced sensor technology in airbag systems over the forecast period is expected to have a positive impact on the expansion of the global motorcycle airbag industry.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Honda Motor Co. Ltd (TYO: 7267), Helite Moto, Mugen Denko Co. Ltd, Dainese S.P.A, and others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

