Global Parsley Seeds Market To Be Driven By The Product’s Health Benefits And Medicinal Properties In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Parsley Seeds Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global parsley seeds market, assessing the market based on its segments like sources, species, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 4% (Global Parsley Market)

Due to the rising demand, the parsley seeds market is growing globally. The parsley seed market has witnessed a consistent demand as the parsley oil extract is present in the highest quantity in the parsley seeds rather than the leaves and their roots, and this has proven beneficial to the producers. In the recent years, the rising trend among consumers regarding the advantages of herbal products for personal care has paved the way for the market growth. As an anti-microbial and anti-inflammatory agent, parsley oil has witnessed a rising demand, especially with the growing awareness of its health benefits.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Parsley is a type of biennial herb or a vegetable found in India, Japan, and Indonesia, and especially in countries in the eastern part of the world. Parsley yields leaves, seeds, and bulbs. The parsley seeds harvested from the plant are often used as an essential oil to produce parsley oil, which is widely used. All parts of the plant, that is, the roots, leaves, and seeds, produce oil, but the seeds contain more oil and are, thus, considered by the producers of parsley oil to be a more profitable part of the plant.

On the basis of source, the industry is divided into:

• Organic

• Conventional

By species, the industry is segmented into:

• Curled leaf

• Flat leaf

• Hamburg

• Others

On the basis of end use, the industry is divided into:

• Pharmaceutical

• Personal Care

• Agriculture

• Horticulture

Based on region, the industry is divided into:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Research on the medicinal aspects of the product is on the rise and research is also contributing to the growth of the market for parsley seeds. In addition, the added benefit of its taste and scent as a medicinal product has also fuelled the development of the market for parsley seeds. Due to the rising demand for parsley products as a flavouring and garnishing ingredient, the market for parsley seeds is proving to be a major contributor to the agriculture industry. The parsley seed market is experiencing a steady growth in the Middle East and Africa region owing to the abundance of resources that are conducive to the market growth like climatic conditions and the region’s economy, which is largely dependent on agricultural crop exports. As the consumer sensitivity and demand for organic products in this area is high, the European parsley seed market is expected to experience a growth in the market for organic parsley seeds. Due to parsley being the most extensively used herb in these areas, the regions of North America and Latin America are likely to experience a robust market growth.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Hudson Valley Seed Company, Park Seed Co., Sustainable Seed Company, Johnny’s Selected Seeds, Jensen Seeds A/S, and others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

