Global Piperine Market To Be Driven By The Growing Black Pepper Market In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Piperine Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026, gives an in-depth analysis of the global piperine market, assessing the market based on its segments like sources, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

• Historical Market Size (2020): USD 4.6 billion (Global Black Pepper Market)

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 6% (Global Black Pepper Market)

• Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 6.5 billion (Global Black Pepper Market)

The emerging trend of a healthier lifestyles is driving the market growth of piperine. People around the world, either in the form of medicine or a meal, integrate herbs and spices into their diets, which is boosting the market growth. In addition, the need for new flavours and convenience foods is improving the growth of the piperine market. In addition, due to the increasing health and wellness trend, the growing demand for natural ingredients in food products in recent years, along with the rising inclination towards organic products and the growing demand for ethnic food, are driving the growth of the industry. Due to the health benefits associated with it, natural ingredients such as black pepper, are gaining popularity across different end-use industries, such as healthcare, personal care, food and beverages, and other industries.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

The primary bioactive compound present in black pepper is piperine, which gives it pungency and biting taste. The substance comes from black pepper and dichloromethane and is highly soluble in water, alcohol, and chloroform. It is used commercially for epilepsy care and for many other purposes.

Based on source, the market is bifurcated into:

• Organic

• Conventional

By application, the industry is divided into:

• Food and Beverages

• Pharmaceuticals

• Cosmetics and Personal Care

• Others

The regional markets for piperine include:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The global piperine market is witnessing a growth due to the rising demand for organic ingredients in the food and beverage sector. With consumers becoming increasingly label conscious, the piperine industry is expected to witness a rising demand from the organic cosmetic sector. The globalisation of cuisines is also pushing the market growth of piperine. The rising adoption of the product in the pharmaceutical industry is also expected to bolster the growth of the industry. In the coming years, the rising awareness of the health benefits associated with piperine is expected to propel the market growth.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Sabinsa Corporation, Shaanxi Honghao Bio-Tech Co. Ltd, Himalayan Herbaria Inc, Plamed Green Science Group, and others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

