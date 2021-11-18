Food Inclusions Market Worldwide Market Trends & Opportunities and Forecast to 2028

According to our latest market study on “Food Inclusions Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type (Chocolates, Fruit and Nuts, Flavored Sugar and Caramels, and Others), Form (Solid and Semi- Solid), and Application (Dairy and Frozen Desserts, Bakery Products, Breakfast Cereals, Chocolate and Confectionery Products, and Others),” the market was valued at US$ 11,695.54 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 18,055.32 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights key factors driving the market growth and prominent players along with their developments in the market.

Food inclusions are ingredients that are added to food in order to improve its texture or organoleptic properties. Food inclusions can also enhance the sensory qualities of food products. Food inclusions are additional food ingredients that give value to food items. Food inclusions are becoming more popular since they can impart any desired flavor and texture, increasing the appeal of food products. Food inclusions that help impart health advantages to products are becoming more popular. Further, food inclusions find vast applications in dairy and frozen desserts, bakery products, breakfast cereals, chocolate and confectionery products, and many others.

Some of the major key players operating in the global food inclusions market include ADM; AGRANA BETEILIGUNGS-AG; Barry Callebaut; Cargill, Incorporated; Georgia Nut Company; Kerry Group PLC; Puratos; Sensient Technologies; Taura Natural Ingredients LTD; and Meadow Foods among others.

The food inclusions market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the market in this region is mainly attributed to the high demand for packaged food such as cakes, bread, chocolates, jellies, and frozen desserts are projected to expand the food inclusion market in the region. In addition, change in dietary patterns, increased disposable income amongst consumers are other few factors that will pave the way for food inclusion market in the region.

Further, fruits, nuts, and chocolates are the major food inclusion types used in dairy products and frozen desserts such as ice cream, yogurt, and cheese. Food inclusions are mainly added as individually quick-frozen ingredients in dairy products and frozen desserts. The frozen desserts and dairy products application of food inclusions is challenging as they highly influence the overall texture, flavor profile, and shelf life of the final product. Beverage manufacturers are highly focusing on food inclusions to cater the rising consumer demand for natural beverages. Exotic fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, and chocolate are the majorly consumed inclusions in various beverages. Such a wide application scope of food inclusions is a major factor driving the market growth.

