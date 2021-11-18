Butter is a dairy product that manufacturers make by churning cream or milk to separate the solid components from the liquid. People commonly use butter in cooking, baking, and as a spread.Margarine is a substitute for butter. Manufacturers make margarine from plant-based oils, such as canola oil, palm fruit oil, and soybean oil.Although butter and margarine have different components, both can contain large amounts of different fats.

The global Butter and Margarine size is estimated to be USD 73870 million in 2026 from USD 65470 million in 2020. The global Butter and Margarine market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% for 2021 to 2026.

The market for margarine is being driven by the product’s cost-effectiveness. It is a low-cost alternative to butter and other fat-soluble spreads. The use of industrial margarine reduces the cost of products. In the bakery industry, margarine is widely used as an ingredient in products, such as pastries, doughnuts, and cookies, thus, the bakery sector holds a significant role in the application of industrial margarine.

The global butter and margarine market is threatened by the increase in health awareness programs regarding the side effects of the consumption of margarine, and the rise in obesity. This factor is expected to restrain the butter and margarine global market.

Furthermore, government stringent regulations such as licensing, labeling, and many others on manufacturing and marketing of food products like butter and margarine are projected to hamper the growth of the industry. Also, the rise in obesity among consumers’ has a negative impact on growth of the market over the foreseeable period.

