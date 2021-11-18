Top 10 Leading Enzymes Market Manufacturers in the world, 2021 | Fortune Business Insights™

The increasing demand for enzymes as pharmaceutical products is driving the global enzymes market, says Fortune Business Insights in a report titled “Enzymes Market Size, Share And Global Trend By Type (Cellulases,Amylases, Proteases, Lipases, Other), By Source (Bacterial, Fungal, Yeast), By Application (Pharmaceutical Industries, Diagnostics Laboratories, Food Industries, Cosmetic Industries, Others), By End User (Pharmaceutical Industries ,Biotechnological Companies, Diagnostic Clinics, Education & Research Institutes, Others), And Geography Forecast Till 2026.” Rising application of enzyme in the diagnosis of diseases is a key factor supporting the growth of the global enzymes market.

Some of the key players in the global Enzymes Market:

Launch of Articzymes’s First Ligase Enzyme Will Aid Growth

Biotec Pharmacon, a biotechnology company launched its first ligase enzyme, T4 DNA ligase through a subsidiary ArcticZymes. T4 DNA ligase is mostly used in the development of kits and products serving the In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) and molecular research. The launch of T4 DNA ligase is predicted to promote the properties of enzymes owing to the strict ISO 13485 guidelines. This factor will, in turn, contribute growth to the global enzymes market. Further, the launch of the insulin-degrading enzyme is also predicted to contribute growth to the global enzymes revenue. For instance, Creative Enzymes launched the insulin-degrading enzyme also referred to as insulin protease or insulysin for the researchers working in the life sciences industry.

Increasing Demand for Cellulosic and Amylase Based Biofuels Will Encourage Market Growth

The increasing demand for the cellulosic and amylase based biofuels along with the adoption of enzymes as pharmaceutical products is expected to boost the global enzymes shares. The growing application of enzyme in the diagnosis of disease conditions is also a factor contributing to the global enzymes growth. According to the International Union of Biochemistry (IUB), enzymes are classified into oxidoreductases, transferases, hydrolases, lyases, isomerases, and ligases. Enzymes are commonly used in the food processing industry, paint industry, pharmaceutical industries and many others. Further, the rising investments in R&D activities by market key players for the development of potent enzymes is predicted to further boost the global enzymes growth. Nonetheless, high investment in manufacturing due to rising sensitivity of enzymes towards pH, heat and other is expected to restrict the growth of the global enzymes market. Moreover, contamination issues in enzymes is also a factor expected to hamper the growth of the global enzymes market.

Presence of Leading Companies Will Stimulate Growth in North America

Geographically, the global enzymes market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America followed by Europe are predicted to dominate the global enzymes market during the forecast period owing to the presence of key biopharmaceutical companies in the region. Further, the rising investments by key players in research & development activities for the development of potent specialty enzymes is predicted to further boost the enzyme growth in the region. Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at a considerable rate during the forecast period owing to the increasing applications of enzymes in the pharmaceutical industry in emerging nations such as India, China and others.

Some of the major companies that are present in the global enzymes market are BASF, Codexis Inc., Amano Enzyme Inc., DSM, Dupont De Nemours & Co., ABF PLC, AB Enzymes, Dyadic International Inc., Advanced Enzyme Technology Ltd., Affymetrix Inc., Bbi Enzymes Ltd., Basf, Codexis Inc., Nagase & Co. Ltd., Life Technologies, Roche Holding Ag., Sanofi S.A., and others.

