North America Near Infrared Imaging Market Data Analysis between 2021 to 2027 | LI-COR, Inc., Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Quest Medical Imaging B.V., Mizuho Medical Co,Ltd., SHIMADZU CORPORATION, etc

The North America near infrared imaging market is expected to reach US$ 193.83 million in 2027 from US$ 137.73 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2020-2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “North America Near Infrared Imaging Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the North America Near Infrared Imaging market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Near infrared imaging is a noninvasive and relatively low-cost optical technique that is becoming a widely used instrument for measuring tissue O2 saturation, changes in hemoglobin volume and, indirectly, brain/muscle blood flow and muscle O2 consumption. NIR light (700-1000nm) penetrates superficial layers (skin, subcutaneous fat, skull, etc.) and is either absorbed by chromophores (oxy- and deoxyhemoglobin and myoglobin) or scattered within the tissue. Since it offers faster resolution and is less harmless to patients, it is beneficial over other strategies.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Near Infrared Imaging market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the North America Near Infrared Imaging market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

By Product

Device Near-Infrared Fluorescence Imaging Systems Near-Infrared Fluorescence and Bioluminescence Imaging Systems

Reagent Indocyanine Green (ICG) Others



By Application

Cancer Surgeries

Cardiovascular Surgeries

Gastrointestinal Surgeries

Plastic/Reconstructive Surgeries

Preclinical Imaging

Others

By End User

Hospitals and Clinics

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Research Laboratories

By Country

North America US Canada Mexico



Company Profiles

KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

Olympus Corporation

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Leica Microsystems Nussloch GmbH

Perkin Elmer, Inc.

LI-COR, Inc.

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

Quest Medical Imaging B.V.

Mizuho Medical Co,Ltd.

SHIMADZU CORPORATION

The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the North America Near Infrared Imaging market segments and regions.

The research on the North America Near Infrared Imaging market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America Near Infrared Imaging market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America Near Infrared Imaging market.

