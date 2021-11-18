North America Delivery Management Software Market Size, Share, Demand, Analysis and Forecast To 2027 |Mobisoft Infotech LLC, Shipox Inc, FarEye (RoboticWares Private Limited), WorkWave LLC, Bringg, Zippykind (Snappylead LLC) and more

The North Americadelivery management software market is expected to reach US$880.0millionby 2027 from US$441.3million in 2019, at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2020 to 2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “North America Delivery Management Software Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the North America Delivery Management Software market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Vendors are increasingly focused on providing distinct types of services, such as product grading and assortment, packaging, online parcel tracking, mobile applications, email alerts, and SMS alerts. Subsequently, this focus of vendors toward providing value-added services will drive the growth of the North American market for delivery management software.

Additionally, adoption of the Software as a Service (SaaS) is more prevalent in the BFSI, manufacturing, and retail sectors of North America than other verticals.It is predicted that the area will further develop, create path-breaking innovations in the cloud services market, and in the delivery management industry. Growth in North America’s online food delivery market is also expected to drive growth in the market for delivery management software during the forecast period.

By Deployment Type

Cloud

On-Premises

By Enterprise Size

Small and Medium Size Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By EndUser

Restaurant Delivery

Logistics

Courier Business

Others

By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

Company Profiles

Deliforce Technologies Private Limited

GetSwift Limited

JungleWorks

Loginext Solutions Pvt. Ltd

Mobisoft Infotech LLC

Shipox Inc

FarEye (RoboticWares Private Limited)

WorkWave LLC

Bringg

Zippykind (Snappylead LLC)

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key player in the North America Delivery Management Software market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the North America Delivery Management Software market segments and regions.

The research on the North America Delivery Management Software market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America Delivery Management Software market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America Delivery Management Software market.

