North America Dried Blueberry Market to Witness Notable Growth by 2027 | CAL SAN Enterprises Ltd., Karen’s Naturals, Graceland Fruit, Inc., Fruit d’Or, Meduri Farms Inc

North America Dried Blueberry Market study by “The Business Market Insights” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

The North America dried blueberry market is accounted to US$ 164.8 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 293.7 Mn by 2027.

Blueberries are one of the most popular fruit in the world. With multiple application areas, blueberries are offered as fresh or processed fruit, juice, or dried or infused berries. Blueberries are used in different food products such as jellies, jams, and snack foods, additive to breakfast cereals. Most commonly available types of blueberries are highbush and lowbush blueberries. Blueberries are rich with fiber, nutrients, antioxidants, vitamin C, Vitamin K, and manganese, amongst others. The high antioxidant content helps to reduce DNA damage and act as anti-aging and anti-cancer.

Leading North America Dried Blueberry Market Players:

CAL SAN Enterprises Ltd.

Karen’s Naturals

Graceland Fruit, Inc.

Fruit d’Or

Meduri Farms Inc

Naturipe Farms, LLC

Oregon Berry Packing, Inc.

Mariani Packing Company

Shoreline Fruit LLC

True Blue Farms

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the North America Dried Blueberry Market. The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

NORTH AMERICA DRIED BLUEBERRY MARKET SEGMENTATION

North America Dried Blueberry Market – By Product Type

Freeze Dried

Sun Dried

Infused Dried

Others

North America Dried Blueberry Market – By Nature

Conventional

Organic

