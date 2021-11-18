Asia-Pacific Automotive Radar Market 2020 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis and Industry Forecast Report Till 2027 |Aptiv Plc, Continental AG, Denso Corporation

The automotive RADAR market in APAC is expected to grow from US$ 1,722.3 million in 2019 to US$ 4,261.7 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Asia-Pacific Automotive Radar Market study by “The Business Market Insights” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

“With the mounting number of level 2+ vehicles on road, the need for advanced and more accurate automotive radar sensors is increasing. This acts as a huge opportunity for OEMs offering basic-level radar sensors. For instance, Xilinx and Continental announced the first production-ready 4D imaging radar. Theoretically, 4D imaging radar uses echolocation (mechanism that is observed in dolphins, bats, and several humans) and the time-of-flight measurement principle to capture a space in 3D. Furthermore, these radar systems are designed fulfill the imaging requirements within the time scale of a fast-moving automobile or a zooming drone.”

Leading Asia-Pacific Automotive Radar market Players:

Aptiv Plc

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co.

Nidec Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Tung Thih Electronic Co Ltd

Valeo

Veoneer Inc

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Asia-Pacific Automotive Radar market report also provide a thorough understanding of the cutting-edge competitive analysis of the emerging market trends along with the drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the Asia-Pacific Automotive Radar market to offer worthwhile insights and current scenario for making right decision. The report covers the prominent players in the market with detailed SWOT analysis, financial overview, and key developments of the products/services from the past three years.

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Asia-Pacific Automotive Radar Market. The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

