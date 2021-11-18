North America Patient Temperature Monitoring Market Size and Growth Opportunities with COVID19 Impact Analysis | Top Companies 3M, American Diagnostic Corporation, Cardinal Health Inc, Biofourmis Inc

The North America patient temperature monitoring market is to reach US$ 2,021.51 million by 2027 from US$ 1,331.42 million in 2019. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5 % during 2019–2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “North America Patient Temperature Monitoring Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the North America Patient Temperature Monitoring market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Major key players covered in this report:

3M

American Diagnostic Corporation

Cardinal Health Inc

Biofourmis Inc,

Fairhaven Health, LLC

Cycle Technologies

Get Sample Copy of this North America Patient Temperature Monitoring Market research report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/TIPRE00013353

The patient temperature monitoring device is a portable measurement equipment that autonomously records the temperature for a particular period. These monitors assist in measuring a patient’s temperature during postoperative care, surgery, critical care, shock, sepsis and infections, treatment of hypothermia and hyperthermia, fertility and ovulation assessment, or in other cases where there is a need to monitor the body temperature continuously. This is usually used for to collect temperature data from various field conditions and tracking the shipments in a cold chain.

The research on the North America Patient Temperature Monitoring market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America Patient Temperature Monitoring market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027.

NORTH AMERICA PATIENT TEMPERATURE MONITORING MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Wearable Continuous Monitoring Sensors

Smart Temperature Monitoring Patches

Table-Top Temperature Monitoring Devices

Handheld Temperature Monitoring Devices

Invasive Temperature Monitoring Devices

By Site

Non-invasive Temperature Monitoring

Invasive Temperature Monitoring

Order a Copy of this North America Patient Temperature Monitoring Market research report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/buy/single/TIPRE00013353

About Us:

Business Market Insights is a market research platform that provides subscription service for industry and company reports. Our research team has extensive professional expertise in domains such as Electronics & Semiconductor; Aerospace & Defense; Automotive & Transportation; Energy & Power; Healthcare; Manufacturing & Construction; Food & Beverages; Chemicals & Materials; and Technology, Media, & Telecommunications.

Contact US:

Business Market Insights

Phone: +442081254005

E-Mail ID: [email protected]

Web URL: https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/

LinkedIn URL: https://www.linkedin.com/company/business-market-insights/