North America Mushroom Market Outlook with Growth Potential by 2027 – Bonduelle Group, Giorgio Fresh Co., Golden Umbrella Mushroom

According to The Business Market Insights “North America Mushroom Market” report 2027, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The North America Mushroom Market Research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the North America Mushroom Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.
Mushroom market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 1.85 Bn in 2018 to US$ 3.51 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 7.7% from the year 2019 to 2027.
North America mushroom market is expected to grow in coming years due to rising mushroom demand, as it offers various health benefits. Mushrooms is considered beneficial for health, as they contain very less gluten and sodium content. Consumers are increasingly preferring mushrooms, as these are rich in proteins and vitamin; it is also low fat and cholesterol-free. Further, the mushroom also contains various nutrients which include selenium, potassium, and vitamin; these vitamins are essential for a healthy body and active lifestyle.
Some of the companies competing in the North America Mushroom Market are
- Bonduelle Group
- Giorgio Fresh Co.
- Golden Umbrella Mushroom
- Gourmet Mushrooms, Inc.
- Greenyard Group
- Monaghan Mushrooms
- Monterey Mushrooms, Inc.
- New Hampshire Mushroom Company
- Phillips Mushroom Farm
- The Mushroom Company
NORTH AMERICA MUSHROOM MARKET – MARKET SEGMENTATION
North America Mushroom Market by Type
- Button Mushroom
- Shiitake Mushroom
- Oyster Mushroom
- Others
North America Mushroom Market by Application
- Food Processing Industry
- Retail Outlets
- Food Services
- Others
