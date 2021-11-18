Operation Room Market Growth Rate, Share, Post COVID-19 Impact analysis to 2028

An operation room is a facility within a hospital where surgical operations are carried out in an aseptic environment. Operation room management focuses on maximizing operational efficiency at the facility, i.e. to maximize the number of surgical cases that can be done on a given day while minimizing the required resources and related costs. Integrated operation rooms are designed with consideration of improvement of the workflows, procedure guidance, and peer collaboration during surgical procedures. They aim to maximize efficiency and reduce time & complications of surgeries. Operating room should include devices such as display, audio, and video management that support surgeons for teleconferences, efficient supervision, and recording during surgery.

Operation Room market is driving due to factors such as increasing demand for technologically advanced Applications, a growing number of surgical procedures, congestion in operating rooms, patient safety concerns in operation rooms coupled with the surge in preference of Minimally Invasive Surgeries (MIS). However, factors such as, lack of skilled surgeons in developing countries and high cost of initial investment is expected to hamper the market growth.

Some of the companies competing in the Operation Room Market are

Steris

Getinge Ab

Barco

Merivaara

Stryker

GE Healthcare

Surgical Information Systems

Epic Systems Corporation

Cerner Corporation,

MEDITEC

Highlights the following key factors:

1) Business description-A detailed description of the company’s operations and business divisions.

2) Corporate strategy – Analyst’s summarization of the company’s business strategy.

3) SWOT Analysis-A detailed analysis of the company’s strengths, weakness, opportunities, and threats.

4) Company history – Progression of key events associated with the company.

5) Major products and services-A list of major products, services, and brands of the company.

6) Key competitors – A list of key competitors to the company.

7) Important locations and subsidiaries – A list and contact details of key locations and subsidiaries of the company.

8) Detailed financial ratios for the past five years – The latest financial ratios derived from the annual financial statements published by the company with 7 years history.

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Operation Room Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Operation Room Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Operation Room Players to fight Covid-19 Impact.

The Operation Room market is segmented on the basis of component, device type, application, end use. Based on component, the market is segmented as software, and services. Based on device type, market is segmented as audio video management system, display system, documentation management system. Based on application, market is segmented as audio video management system, display system, documentation management system. Based on end use, market is segmented as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Operation Room Market – By Component

1.3.2 Operation Room Market – By Device type

1.3.3 Operation Room Market – By Application

1.3.4 Operation Room Market – By End User

1.3.5 Operation Room Market – By Region

1.3.5.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. OPERATION ROOM MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. OPERATION ROOM MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

