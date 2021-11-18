Immune Health Supplements Market Report 2021 : Industry Insights, Estimated Yield, Recent Developments and Forecast to 2027 with Dominant Regions and Countries Data

The global “Immune Health Supplements Market” is likely to grow astonishingly backed by the increasing popularity of non-GMO and organic ingredients amongst the masses. The trend is further resulting in the rising purchase of organic immunity health supplements worldwide. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a report, titled, “Immune Health Supplements Market Size, Share &COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Ingredient Type (Vitamins, Minerals, Herbal Botanical Extracts, Probiotics, Amino Acids, Omega 3-fatty acids, Others), By Form (Soft Gels/Capsules, Tablets, Powder, Liquids, and Others), By Source Type (Plant Based, Animal Based), By Distribution Channel (Pharmacies and Drug Stores, Hypermarket/Supermarket, Online Stores, Specialty Store, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further states that the immune health supplements market size was USD 16.32 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 29.40 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

Major Immune Health Supplements Market Key players covered in the report include:

Herbalife Nutrition (California, United States)

Nutramax Laboratories (Maryland, United States)

BioGaia (Stockholm, Sweden)

Blackmores Limited (New South Wales, Australia)

Glanbia, Plc (Kilkenny, Ireland)

Royal DSM (Heerlen, Netherlands)

Alticor Inc. (Amway) (Michigan, United States)

USANA Health Sciences (Utah, United States)

Bayer AG (Leverkusen, Germany)

NOW Foods (Illinois, United States)

Pfizer (New York, United States)

Other key market players

Immune Health Supplements Market Analysis 2021:

Regional Analysis-

North America to Lead Owing to Rising Prevalence of Obesity & Diabetes

Geographically, North America procured USD 5.89 billion in 2019 in terms of revenue. This region is set to lead in the near future backed by the rising awareness among people about health and self-wellness. Besides, the increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases, such as diabetes and obesity would contribute to the market growth in this region. The region will be followed by Asia Pacific because of the rapid urbanization that is further making people shift towards immunity health supplements. Coupled with this, the increasing changes in lifestyle and rising health consciousness would propel the market growth in this region.Owing to COVID-19, the region is experiencing high demand for products infused with elderberry, zinc, vitamin C, and D.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Aim to Gain Competitive Edge by Developing Novel Supplements

The companies present in the market are mainly focusing on scientific researchactivities to develop innovative immune health supplements for generating more sales. Some of them are also adopting the strategy of mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their product portfolio. Below are two of the latest industry developments:

May 2020 : Ancient Nutrition launched a new range of SBO Probioticsconsisting of four innovative products, namely, Men’s and Women’s, Gut Restore, and Ultimate. These are created by combining superfoods and strain-diverse soil-based organisms (SBO) probiotics. These would help in supporting the immune system and gut health.

: Ancient Nutrition launched a new range of SBO Probioticsconsisting of four innovative products, namely, Men’s and Women’s, Gut Restore, and Ultimate. These are created by combining superfoods and strain-diverse soil-based organisms (SBO) probiotics. These would help in supporting the immune system and gut health. April 2020: Royal DSM successfully acquired Glycom A/S, a supplier of Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO). The deal required an investment of €765 million.It would aid Royal DSM in adding HMOs to its product offerings and in providing novel solutions to its consumers.

Table of Content:

Introduction Market Scope Market Segmentation Market Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Snapshot of Parent/Related: Immune Health Supplements Market Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Immune Health Supplements Market Supply Chain Challenges New Product Launch Technological Advancements Key Industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

Global Immune Health Supplements Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Ingredient Type Vitamins Minerals Herbal Botanical Extracts Probiotics Amino Acids Omega 3-fatty acids Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Form Soft Gels/Capsules Tablets Powder Liquids Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Source Type Plant-Based Animal-Based



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Pharmacies and Drug Stores Hypermarket/Supermarket Online Stores Specialty Store Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America Immune Health Supplements Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Ingredient Type Vitamins Minerals Herbal Botanical Extracts Probiotics Amino Acids Omega 3-fatty acids Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Form Soft Gels/Capsules Tablets Powder Liquids Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Source Type Plant-Based Animal-Based Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Pharmacies and Drug Stores Hypermarket/Supermarket Online Stores Specialty Store Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country U.S. By Ingredient Type Vitamins Minerals Herbal Botanical Extracts Probiotics Amino Acids Omega 3-fatty Acids Others Canada By Ingredient Type Vitamins Minerals Herbal Botanical Extracts Probiotics Amino Acids Omega 3-fatty Acids Other Europe Immune Health Supplements Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Ingredient Type Vitamins Minerals Herbal Botanical Extracts Probiotics Amino Acids Omega 3-fatty acids Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Form Soft Gels/Capsules Tablets Powder Liquids Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Source Type Plant-Based Animal-Based Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Pharmacies and Drug Stores Hypermarket/Supermarket Online Stores Specialty Store Others



Toc Continue…

