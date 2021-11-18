Immune Health Supplements Market Report 2021 : Industry Insights, Estimated Yield, Recent Developments and Forecast to 2027 with Dominant Regions and Countries Data

The global “Immune Health Supplements Market” is likely to grow astonishingly backed by the increasing popularity of non-GMO and organic ingredients amongst the masses. The trend is further resulting in the rising purchase of organic immunity health supplements worldwide. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a report, titled, “Immune Health Supplements Market Size, Share &COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Ingredient Type (Vitamins, Minerals, Herbal Botanical Extracts, Probiotics, Amino Acids, Omega 3-fatty acids, Others), By Form (Soft Gels/Capsules, Tablets, Powder, Liquids, and Others), By Source Type (Plant Based, Animal Based), By Distribution Channel (Pharmacies and Drug Stores, Hypermarket/Supermarket, Online Stores, Specialty Store, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further states that the immune health supplements market size was USD 16.32 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 29.40 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.
Major Immune Health Supplements Market Key players covered in the report include:
- Herbalife Nutrition (California, United States)
- Nutramax Laboratories (Maryland, United States)
- BioGaia (Stockholm, Sweden)
- Blackmores Limited (New South Wales, Australia)
- Glanbia, Plc (Kilkenny, Ireland)
- Royal DSM (Heerlen, Netherlands)
- Alticor Inc. (Amway) (Michigan, United States)
- USANA Health Sciences (Utah, United States)
- Bayer AG (Leverkusen, Germany)
- NOW Foods (Illinois, United States)
- Pfizer (New York, United States)
- Other key market players
Get Sample Report Of Immune Health Supplements Market Report at:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/immune-health-supplements-market-103319
Immune Health Supplements Market Analysis 2021:
Regional Analysis-
North America to Lead Owing to Rising Prevalence of Obesity & Diabetes
Geographically, North America procured USD 5.89 billion in 2019 in terms of revenue. This region is set to lead in the near future backed by the rising awareness among people about health and self-wellness. Besides, the increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases, such as diabetes and obesity would contribute to the market growth in this region. The region will be followed by Asia Pacific because of the rapid urbanization that is further making people shift towards immunity health supplements. Coupled with this, the increasing changes in lifestyle and rising health consciousness would propel the market growth in this region.Owing to COVID-19, the region is experiencing high demand for products infused with elderberry, zinc, vitamin C, and D.
Competitive Landscape-
Key Players Aim to Gain Competitive Edge by Developing Novel Supplements
The companies present in the market are mainly focusing on scientific researchactivities to develop innovative immune health supplements for generating more sales. Some of them are also adopting the strategy of mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their product portfolio. Below are two of the latest industry developments:
- May 2020: Ancient Nutrition launched a new range of SBO Probioticsconsisting of four innovative products, namely, Men’s and Women’s, Gut Restore, and Ultimate. These are created by combining superfoods and strain-diverse soil-based organisms (SBO) probiotics. These would help in supporting the immune system and gut health.
- April 2020: Royal DSM successfully acquired Glycom A/S, a supplier of Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO). The deal required an investment of €765 million.It would aid Royal DSM in adding HMOs to its product offerings and in providing novel solutions to its consumers.
Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/immune-health-supplements-market-103319
Table of Content:
- Introduction
- Market Scope
- Market Segmentation
- Market Methodology
- Definitions and Assumptions
- Executive Summary
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Key Insights
- Snapshot of Parent/Related: Immune Health Supplements Market
- Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Immune Health Supplements Market
- Supply Chain Challenges
- New Product Launch
- Technological Advancements
- Key Industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships
- Global Immune Health Supplements Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027
- Key Findings / Summary
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Ingredient Type
- Vitamins
- Minerals
- Herbal Botanical Extracts
- Probiotics
- Amino Acids
- Omega 3-fatty acids
- Others
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Form
- Soft Gels/Capsules
- Tablets
- Powder
- Liquids
- Others
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Source Type
- Plant-Based
- Animal-Based
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel
- Pharmacies and Drug Stores
- Hypermarket/Supermarket
- Online Stores
- Specialty Store
- Others
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- North America Immune Health Supplements Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027
- Key Findings / Summary
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Ingredient Type
- Vitamins
- Minerals
- Herbal Botanical Extracts
- Probiotics
- Amino Acids
- Omega 3-fatty acids
- Others
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Form
- Soft Gels/Capsules
- Tablets
- Powder
- Liquids
- Others
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Source Type
- Plant-Based
- Animal-Based
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel
- Pharmacies and Drug Stores
- Hypermarket/Supermarket
- Online Stores
- Specialty Store
- Others
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast– By Country
- U.S.
- By Ingredient Type
- Vitamins
- Minerals
- Herbal Botanical Extracts
- Probiotics
- Amino Acids
- Omega 3-fatty Acids
- Others
- Canada
- By Ingredient Type
- Vitamins
- Minerals
- Herbal Botanical Extracts
- Probiotics
- Amino Acids
- Omega 3-fatty Acids
- Other
- Europe Immune Health Supplements Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027
- Key Findings / Summary
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Ingredient Type
- Vitamins
- Minerals
- Herbal Botanical Extracts
- Probiotics
- Amino Acids
- Omega 3-fatty acids
- Others
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Form
- Soft Gels/Capsules
- Tablets
- Powder
- Liquids
- Others
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Source Type
- Plant-Based
- Animal-Based
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel
- Pharmacies and Drug Stores
- Hypermarket/Supermarket
- Online Stores
- Specialty Store
- Others
- By Ingredient Type
- By Ingredient Type
- U.S.
Toc Continue…
About Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.
Contact Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.
308, Supreme Headquarters,
Survey No. 36, Baner,
Pune-Bangalore Highway,
Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.
Phone:
US :+1 424 253 0390
UK : +44 2071 939123
APAC : +91 744 740 1245
Email: [email protected]
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd
Related Reports :
Fitness Tracker Market Report 2021 : Industry Insights, Estimated Yield, Recent Developments and Forecast to 2027 with Dominant Regions and Countries Data
Immune Health Supplements Market Report 2021 : Industry Insights, Estimated Yield, Recent Developments and Forecast to 2027 with Dominant Regions and Countries Data
Laser Hair Removal MarketReport 2021 : Industry Insights, Estimated Yield, Recent Developments and Forecast to 2027 with Dominant Regions and Countries Data
Clear Aligners Market Report 2021 : Industry Insights, Estimated Yield, Recent Developments and Forecast to 2027 with Dominant Regions and Countries Data
Hearing Aids Market Report 2021 : Industry Insights, Estimated Yield, Recent Developments and Forecast to 2027 with Dominant Regions and Countries Data