Clear Aligners Market Report 2021 : Industry Insights, Estimated Yield, Recent Developments and Forecast to 2027 with Dominant Regions and Countries Data

The global ”clear aligners Market” size is expected to showcase considerable growth by reaching USD 10.04 billion by 2028 while exhibiting a stellar CAGR of 19.7% between 2021 and 2028. Fortune Business Insights in its latest report, titled, “Clear Aligners Market, 2021-2028”, mentions that the market stood at USD 2.41 billion in 2020 and is likely to showcase exponential growth during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increasing focus on the development of advanced clear aligners and the growing demand for aesthetics among the young generation globally. In September 2020, Align Technology, Inc., announced the launch of Invisalign Stickables. The innovative stickers are designed primarily to be adopted with the SmartTrack material in the clear dental aligners.
The effect of the global pandemic, COVID-19, has been felt across several economies that are facing unprecedented loss. Owing to the lockdown announced by the government agencies, several industries have been on a standstill with limited operational activities. However, a collective effort from the government as well as the industries is likely to bring the economy back on track and aid in resumption of industrial activities.
Major Clear Aligners Market Key players covered in the report include:
- Align Technology, Inc. (San Jose, U.S.)
- 3M (Maplewood), U.S.)
- Institut Straumann AG (Basel, Switzerland)
- Ormco Corporation (Envista) (Brea, U.S.)
- 3Shape A/S (Copenhagen, Denmark)
- Dentsply Sirona (York, U.S.)
- Argen Corporation (San Diego, U.S.)
- Henry Schein, Inc. (Melville, U.S.)
Get Request a Sample Copy of the Clear Aligners Report:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/clear-aligners-market-101377
Clear Aligners Market Analysis 2021:
Market Segmentation:
We have categorized the global market for clear aligners based on patient age group, end-user, and region. On the basis of the patient age group, the market is segmented into teenagers and adults. Based on end-user, the market is categorized into hospitals and dental & orthodontic clinics. Furthermore, based on end-users, the dental & orthodontic clinics segment is expected to showcase exponential growth backed by the increasing prevalence of malocclusion disorder globally.
Lastly, based on the region, the market is divided into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World.
REGIONAL INSIGHTS
North America – The region stood at USD 1.41 billion in 2020 and is expected to hold the largest global clear aligners market share in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is ascribable to factors such as the strong demand for invisible orthodontics due to the increasing awareness among the young population of these products in the region.
Europe – The region is expected to hold the second position in the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing awareness regarding the availability of advanced clear aligners products in the region between 2021 and 2028.
Product Innovation by Eminent Companies to Amplify Their Market Positions
The global market is experiencing significant competition from the players operating in the market. These players are focusing on developing innovative dental aligners to cater to the growing demand from the healthcare sector. Additionally, adoption of strategies such as merger and acquisition, collaboration, and facility expansion by other companies to maintain their stronghold is expected to favor the market growth in the forthcoming years.
Industry Development:
- January 2021 – Ormco Corporation unveiled Spark Clear Aligner Release 10, its advanced upgrade over previous therapy. Moreover, the company launched a suite of enhancements for its Approver software and case management portal. It is designed to give orthodontists greater start-to-finish control and flexibility for efficient treatment planning.
- March 2020: Align Technology, Inc. announced the acquisition of Global Holdings GmbH, a leading dental CAD/CAM software provider. The acquisition is expected to help integrate the workflow of dental professionals across 150 countries.
Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/clear-aligners-market-101377
Table of Content:
- Introduction
- Research Scope
- Market Segmentation
- Research Methodology
- Definitions and Assumptions
- Executive Summary
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Key Insights
- Overview of Technological Advancements – Clear Aligners Treatment
- Prevalence of Dental Malocclusion: Key Countries, 2018
- Pricing Analysis
- Overview on Reimbursement Scenario – Orthodontics Treatment
- Overview on Reimbursement Scenario – Clear Aligners
- Key Industry Developments – Mergers, Partnerships, & Acquisitions
- Brand Analysis
- Global Clear Aligners Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028
- Key Findings / Summary
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Patient Age Group
- Teenager
- Adult
-
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-user
- Hospitals
- Dental & Orthodontic Clinics
-
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
- North America Clear Aligners Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028
- Key Findings / Summary
- Market Analysis – By Patient Age Group
- Teenager
- Adult
-
- Market Analysis – By End-user
- Hospitals
- Dental & Orthodontic Clinics
-
- Market Analysis – By Country
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe Clear Aligners Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028
- Key Findings / Summary
- Market Analysis – By Age Group
- Teenager
- Adult
-
- Market Analysis – By End-user
- Hospitals
- Dental & Orthodontic Clinics
-
- Market Analysis – By Country/Sub-region
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Scandinavia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific Clear Aligners Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028
- Key Findings / Summary
- Market Analysis – By Patient Age Group
- Teenager
- Adult
-
- Market Analysis – By End-user
- Hospitals
- Dental & Orthodontic Clinics
-
- Market Analysis – By Country/Sub-region
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- Southeast Asia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Toc Continue…
About Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.
Contact Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.
308, Supreme Headquarters,
Survey No. 36, Baner,
Pune-Bangalore Highway,
Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.
Phone:
US :+1 424 253 0390
UK : +44 2071 939123
APAC : +91 744 740 1245
Email: [email protected]
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd
Related Reports :
Immune Health Supplements Market
Immune Health Supplements Market Size
Laser Hair Removal Market Size