Global Slitting Machines Market To Be Driven By Increasing Demand For Fully-Automatic Slitting Machines In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Slitting Machines Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global slitting machines market, assessing the market based on its segments like manual, semi-automatic, fully automatic, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5%

Completely automated slitting machines are expected to rise the fastest in terms of market share due to their high level of precision, which the other two types of slitting machines cannot match. Automatic computers assist businesses in adopting a digitised growth strategy. As a result, factories are expected to transition to digital devices in the coming years. These computers are outfitted with cutting-edge technology, such as programmable logic controllers (PLCs), which allow for better process monitoring and protection. Meanwhile, due to the high reliability of the workers on these machines, the semi-automatic segment maintained a substantial share of the industry. Firms are now looking for machines that are more user-friendly, which is expected to increase demand in the forecast era.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

A slitting machine, or a slitter or slitter rewinder is a system used for the slitting process. To put it another way, a slitting system’s primary function is to convert (slit) sheets, film, and foil materials so that large rolls of these materials can be cut into smaller rolls.

By type, the market is divided into:

Manual

Semi-Automatic

Fully Automatic

Based on product type, the market is categorised into:

Roll Slitting

Rewinding

By material, the market is divided into:

Paper

Polymer

Foil

Others

On the basis of end-use, the market is segmented into:

Packaging

Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

Pulp and Paper

Textile

Automotive

Others

The regional markets for the product include:

North America

Europe

the Asia Pacific

Latin America

the Middle East and Africa.

Market Trends

The major manufacturers are adopting an integrated approach to increase efficiency and, as a result, lead to slitting machines’ high performance. Manufacturers have increased their research and development efforts to enhance the production process of paper slitting machines. This will not only improve productivity but will also reduce the amount of waste produced by the machines, lowering the company’s costs. Furthermore, the production process has become more efficient thanks to the digitalisation of the supply chain. With the help of digitalisation, industries are moving toward continuous growth, which entails a continuous flow of information through stages such as manufacturing, refining, warehousing, and distribution. As a result, factories can effectively manufacture a variety of products using the same method. As a result, in addition to meeting fluctuating demand for a variety of products, they are now able to reduce the latency time of these devices.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Dah Bah Machinery Industrial Inc., GHEZZI E ANNONI S.r.l., HCI Converting Equipment Co., Ltd., ALS Limited, Oteman and Euromac s.r.l.. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

