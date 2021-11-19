Global Sports Supplement Market Is Being Aided By The Rising Demand For Fitness And Sports Drinks In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Sports Supplement Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global sports supplement market, assessing the market based on its segments like nature, type, distribution channels and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 17.4 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 8.6%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 28.54 Billion

The global sports supplement market is being driven by the growing awareness of the importance of fitness in consumers’ hectic lifestyles, the increasing availability of health clubs and the increasing consumer adoption of nutritious diets, therefore, consumers are progressively shifting to healthier lifestyles that require both physical exercise maintenance and nutritional diets. The prominent buyers of sports nutrition products are athletes and bodybuilders. In addition, owing to improved health awareness, the adoption of these items has increased among recreational and lifestyle consumers in recent years. In the forecast period, rising demand among the young generation and product promotions of sports supplements through fitness shows will also have a positive impact on growth will contribute to driving the sports supplement demand over the forecast period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Sports supplements are dietary products designed to fulfil a person’s nutritional requirements. These sports supplements provide a well-balanced diet added with proteins, amino acids, minerals, and other nutritional ingredients. The main aim of the sports supplement is to provide physical strength and boost the overall performance of the body.

By nature, the global sports supplement market can be bifurcated into:

Organic

Conventional

Based on type, sports supplement market can be divided into:

Based on distribution channels, the market can be divided into:

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Pharmacy and Drug Stores

Specialty Stores

Online

Others

On the basis of regional markets, the industry is divided into:

1 North America

1.1 United States of America

1.2 Canada

2 Europe

2.1 Germany

2.2 United Kingdom

2.3 France

2.4 Italy

2.5 Others

3 Asia Pacific

3.1 China

3.2 Japan

3.3 India

3.4 ASEAN

3.5 Others

4 Latin America

4.1 Brazil

4.2 Argentina

4.3 Mexico

4.4 Others

5 Middle East & Africa

5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3 Nigeria

5.4 South Africa

5.5 Others

Market Trends

Players in the market for health supplements are continually innovating and introducing new products in the market to fulfil unique customer requirements and taste preferences across various age groups. Furthermore, businesses are taking advantage of the increasing trend of having plant-based or vegan products and have introduced many products in this category. For instance, in 2019, vegan chickpea protein powder was launched by InnovoPro Ltd., an Israeli startup. In November 2017, to support whole-body replenishment, Après released a plant-based protein beverage. The advent of e-commerce, especially in emerging economies, including India, China and Brazil, has led to an increase in sales of these products. Moreover, to increase their market share, many players in the market are launching their business through e-platforms. for example, Zota Healthcare, launched Nutravedic, an eCommerce portal, in 2016.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Hormel Foods, LLC, General Nutrition Centers, Inc., Post Holdings Inc., Cardiff Sports Nutrition Limited, and others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

