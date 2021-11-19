For 2021 to 2026,Global Aircraft Propeller Governors Market Size is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 2.8%

A governor is an engine rpm-sensing device and high-pressure oil pump. In a constant-speed propeller system, the governor responds to a change in engine rpm by directing oil under pressure to the propeller hydraulic cylinder or by releasing oil from the hydraulic cylinder. The change in oil volume in the hydraulic cylinder changes the blade angle and maintains the propeller system rpm. The governor is set for a specific rpm via the cockpit propeller control, which compresses or releases the governor speeder spring.

The global Aircraft Propeller Governors size is estimated to be USD 11 million in 2026 from USD 10 million in 2020. And the global Aircraft Propeller Governors market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% for 2021 to 2026.

The Aircraft Propeller Governors market across the globe is expected to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period due to increasing demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient aircraft from the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and Africa. Moreover, increasing application of unmanned aerial vehicles in the military sector for critical defense missions and rescue operations is further expected to drive the growth of the Aircraft Propeller Governorss market in emerging economies. However, high costs involved in the manufacturing of Aircraft Propeller Governorss and increased maintenance costs of turboprop engine aircraft act as challenges for the growth of the Aircraft Propeller Governorss market.

The demand for different types of civil & commercial aircraft is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Different types of utility aircraft are used to transport passengers and cargoes from one place to another cost-effectively. These aircraft are equipped with the modern and advanced propeller systems resulting in short take-off distance required by them, along with improved cruising speed and control. Moreover, propeller-based aircraft offer excellent lifting capabilities and are highly fuel-efficient.Hartzell Propeller (US), MT-Propeller (Germany), Woodward, JIHOSTROJ a.s, AVIC Huiyang Avation Propeller Co Ltd are some of the established players in the aircraft propeller system market. These leading players not only offer different products and services to cater to the requirements of their customers but also provide a broad range of aftermarket, engineering, refurbishment, technical, and information services.

