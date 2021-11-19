Biobanking Market Report 2021 : Industry Insights, Estimated Yield, Recent Developments and Forecast to 2027 with Dominant Regions and Countries Data

The global “Biobanking Market” is set to gain traction from the rising integration of innovative technologies in the pre-existing systems. Besides, the introduction to virtual biobanking is set to revolutionize the system by enabling researchers to conduct their studies smoothly, as well as by lowering the time constraints. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in a recent study, titled, “Biobanking Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Sample Storage (Blood, Cells & Tissue, and Others), By Application (Regenerative Medicines, Life Sciences, and Others), By Settings (Academic Medical Institutes, and Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.”

The study further mentions that the biobanking market size was USD 25.09 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 49.46 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

Major Biobanking Market Key players covered in the report include:

Medizinische Universität Graz

UK Biobank

Shanghai Zhangjiang Biobank

Isenet Biobanking

Hamilton Company

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

ProMedDx

BBL

Brooks Life Sciences

ASKION

Others

Get Request a Sample Copy of the Biobanking Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/biobanking-market-102073

Biobanking Market Analysis 2021:

Drivers & Restraints-

Emergence of Cord Blood Stem Cell Biobanking to Accelerate Growth

Nowadays, cord blood is considered to be an important source of stem cells that is often processed and conserved for medical research. In the field of biobanking, the conservation of cord blood is gaining more popularity. Also, the upsurging trend of cord blood stem cell biobanking is set to affect the biobanking market growth positively during the forthcoming years. Sweden’s Lund University, for instance, unveiled the world’s largest stem cell biobanking that would aid researchers in understanding the origin and cause of diseases, such as Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s. Apart from that, the rising incidence of chronic diseases across the globe would contribute to the market growth.

Segment-

High Demand for Samples from Pharmaceutical Industry to Augment Blood Segment

In terms of sample storage, the market is segregated into cells and tissue, blood, and others. Out of these, the blood segment acquired 79.5% biobanking market share in 2018 and is set to lead throughout the forecast period. This is attributable to the rising distribution, storage, and collection of blood samples backed by the increasing cases of infectious diseases. It is further creating high demand for curative measures. As blood samples contain RNA and DNA, they are considered to be a vital biospecimen and hence, are utilized in conducting several research activities. These are especially demanded by the academic medical institutions, as well as many pharmaceutical companies.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Aim to Open New Biobanks to Aid Researchers with Further Studies

Several companies present in the market are engaging in distribution strategies to enhance the market value. They are also investing huge sums for the development of new biobanks so that more researchers and clinicians would be able to conduct R&D activities for helping out the ones in need. Below is one of the latest key industry developments:

October 2019: CureDuchenne, a non-profit provider of unique technologies for enhancing and extending lives of children suffering from Duchenne muscular dystrophy headquartered in California, started developing a biobank for Duchenne. It will enable researchers in conducting extensive studies on Duchenne to find a cure that would be accessible to all. Minimally invasive skin and blood tissue samples will be asked from patients on a voluntary basis.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/biobanking-market-102073

Table of Content:

Introduction Others Scope Market Segmentation Others Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview: Trends in Biobanking Market Prevalence of Key Diseases – By Key Countries Overview: Number of Biobanks – By Key Countries Key Industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

Global Biobanking Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Sample Storage Blood Cells & Tissues Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Regenerative Medicines Life Science Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Settings Academic Medical Institutions Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America Biobanking Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Sample Storage Blood Cells & Tissues Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Regenerative Medicines Life Science Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Settings Academic Medical Institutions Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country U.S. Canada

Europe Biobanking Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Sample Storage Blood Cells & Tissues Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Regenerative Medicines Life Science Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Settings Academic Medical Institutions Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/Sub-region U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Scandinavia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Biobanking Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Sample Storage Blood Cells & Tissues Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Regenerative Medicines Life Science Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Settings Academic Medical Institutions Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/Sub-region Japan China India Australia Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific



Toc Continue…

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Related Reports :

mHealth Market

Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) Market

Ocular Implants Market

Biobanking Market

Dental Equipment Market

Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) Market Size

mHealth Market Size

Ocular Implants Market Size

Biobanking Market Size