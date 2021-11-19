Automated Suturing Devices Market is Projected to Exhibit a High Growth Rate; Rising Number of Surgical Procedures Will Propel Growth, says Fortune Business Insights

The complexity of certain surgeries is predominately reduced by the “automated suturing devices”, says Fortune Business Insights in a report titled “Automated Suturing Devices Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Reusable, Disposable), By Application (Cardiovascular, Gynecological, Gastrointestinal, Orthopedic, Ophthalmic, Abdominal), By End-User (Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Hospitals), Geography Forecast till 2026.” The rising number of surgical procedures around the world is predicted to drive global automated suturing devices market.

New Designs Of Automated Suturing Devices Will Improve Precision in Minimally-Invasive Surgeries

Advancements in suturing devices for Invasive Surgeries will help in delivering Innovative solutions and support services. Superior procedural expertise, improved hospital outcomes, and better patient care are some of the benefits offered by automated suturing devices. The advanced in suturing devices by market key players is also contributing growth to the market. For Instance, Ethicon launched a new device called ProxisureTM with curved needle technology and suture, featuring endomechanical Ethicon. Emerging technologies in these devices are likely to fuel demand for automated suturing devices. The development of these devices is primarily aimed to help reduce the margin of error in surgeries and hence assisting surgeons efficiently especially during laparoscopic suturing. This factor is fueling demand and enabling the growth of the global drive global automated suturing devices market.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/automated-suturing-devices-market-100216

Automated Suturing Device Will Offer Better Suturing-Efficiency for Bariatric Surgeries

Improvements in the automated suturing device by leading market players will offer greater suturing efficiency for bariatric surgeries. For instance, Ethicon US, LLC. announced a variety of automated surgical suturing devices such as ECHELON FLEX GST System, HARMONIC HD 1000i, 3 STRATAFIX knotless tissue control device. The launch of these devices is predicted to aid in the expansion of automated suturing devices market. The mechanism used in automated suturing devices, work with minimal blood loss, minimal incision, infection-free suture and reduced needle injuries. These factors play a vital role at the time of surgical procedures which in turn is fuel demand of the global drive global automated suturing devices and enabling growth of the market.

North America Is Predicted To Lead The Market For Automated Suturing Device

Geographically, the automated suturing market is segmented into, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa. North America is likely to emerge dominant in the global suturing device market, owing to the increasing surgical procedures conducted in the region.The rising incidence of chronic conditions such as urologic abnormalities, cardiovascular diseases and occupational injuries are likely to fuel demand for automated suturing devices.

In 2017, the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS) estimated the rate of bariatric surgeries. which are predicted to elevate by 8.0% during the forecast period in the U.S. Other regions such as Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa are showing great potential for the growth of automated suturing device, owing to the vast population in the region. Moreover, the increasing rate in bariatric surgeries and rising number of healthcare facilities are predicted to boost growth of automated suturing devices in the region.

These factors together offer exponential growth opportunities for surgical procedures, hence resulting in the adoption of the automated suturing devices in developing nations.

Some of the major companies operating in the global automated suturing device market are Ethicon US, LLC., Smith & Nephew, Medtronic, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Péters Surgical, EndoEvolution, LLC., Boston Scientific Corporation, Sutures India, Sutrue, Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., BD and others.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/automated-suturing-devices-market-100216

Related Reports:

Rehabilitation Robots Market Segments

Rehabilitation Robots Market Competitive Landscape

Rehabilitation Robots Market Demand

Rehabilitation Robots Market Key Players

Rehabilitation Robots Market Business Opportunities

Rehabilitation Robots Market Analysis

Rehabilitation Robots Market Growth

Rehabilitation Robots Market Trends

Rehabilitation Robots Market Share

Rehabilitation Robots Market Size