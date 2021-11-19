Global Urinary Incontinence Devices Market is Experiencing High Demand for Devices from Developed Nations, says Fortune Business Insights

Increasing geriatric population is expected to enable growth in the global “urinary incontinence devices market”. Fortune Business Insights recently announced a report, titled “Urinary Incontinence Devices Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product (Pelvic Muscle, Training Devices, Urethral Inserts), By Type of Urinary Incontinence (Stress Incontinence, Urge Incontinence, Overflow Incontinence, Neurogenic Incontinence), By End User (Clinics, Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Home Care Settings) Geography Forecast till 2026,” which offers a comprehensive overview of the market, covering various trends impacting its growth trajectory.

As per the World Health Organization, urinary incontinence is majorly reported among geriatric population (above 60 years). This is expected to fuel the demand for urinary incontinent treatment in elderly. The report classifies the global market in various segments. According to the report, the market is expected to witness high demand from North America. The region is also expected to witness promising growth over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The presence of favorable reimbursement policies and well established healthcare facilities is the key factor anticipated to boost the North America market. Additionally, fast adoption of advanced devices to treat urinary incontinence in nations such as the U.S. and Canada is likely to propel the growth in market.

Top Players Mentioned:

Medtronic,

Teleflex Incorporated,

Ethicon USA, LLC.,

R. Bard, Inc.,

Braun Melsungen AG,

Boston Scientific Corporation,

Coloplast A/S,

Atlantic Therapeutics,

ZSI,

Zephyr Surgical Implants,

ConvaTec Group PLC,

KCWW,

Flexicare Medical Limited,

InControl Medical, LLC, and Hollister Incorporated.

Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases to Propel Growth

According to the Health and Human Services, due to childbirth, pregnancy, and menopause aged women are more prone to urinary incontinence. Therefore, increasing women population is expected to contribute towards the market expansion.

Rising incidence of diseases such as Parkinson, arthritis, and others and rising global prevalence of urinary incontinence are some factors expected to drive the market. Hence, as per the British Journal of Urology International, worldwide the global prevalence of urinary incontinence has increased by 22% between 2008 and 2018. The percentage accounts for 423 Mn patients in total.

Moreover, rapid technological advancements in the urinary incontinence devices is likely to fuel the demand in global market. For instance, Boston Scientific Corporation introduced AdVance XP Male Sling System in 2019. The device is developed to serve patients suffering from urinary incontinence.

On the flip side, the risk of urine leakage due to device failure and the high cost associated with device are a few factors that may hamper the growth in the global market.

The urinary incontinence devices market in Europe is foreseen to expand during the forecast period. Increasing incidence of urinary incontinence in the region would promote rapid adoption of urinary incontinence medication and treatment. Besides this, the Asia Pacific urinary incontinence devices market is likely to witness fastest growth. Large patient pool and increasing medical tourism in the region is likely to propel growth.

Triple W Adding Innovations to its Product Portfolio

The global urinary incontinence devices market is expanding and witnessing entry of new companies. Key players are leveraging on technological upgrade and product launches to gain a higher share in the market. For instance, in 2019 Triple W launched a digitally connected system that monitors the capacity of bladder and notifies about urination. Certain advancements are expected to further push the adoption of urinary incontinence devices.

