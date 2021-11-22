Global Meat Substitute Market To Be Driven By Health-Conscious Consumers Across The Globe In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Meat Substitute Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global meat substitute market, assessing the market based on its segments like source, product, industry, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Note 1: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on the request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/meat-substitute-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

• Historical Market Size (2020): USD 16.2 billion

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 16%

• Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 40 billion

Meat Substitute Products are witnessing an increase in the popularity due to increased incidence of health disorders, increasing consumer fitness and health awareness that in turn will drive market growth. Furthermore, the rapid development of the food service industries and the enticing marketing and advertising strategies of vegetarian companies have had a positive influence on the growth of the global market. In Addition, awareness towards environment conservation and animal wellbeing is anticipated to increase the demand in market.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

A meat-like material made from plants is a meat substitute. Plant-based meat, vegan meat, meat replacement, mock meat, meat substitute, imitation meat, or vegetarian meat, or, even more pejoratively, organic or fake meat, are more common terms. Meat analogues usually imitate certain aesthetic qualities (such as texture, flavor, appearance) or the chemical features of particular types of meat.

Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/meat-substitute-market

Based on source, the market is divided into:

• Soy Based

• Wheat Based

• Pea Protein

• Others

Based on product, the industry can be segmented into:

• Tofu

• Tempeh

• Seitan

• Quorn

• Others

By type, the industry is categorised into:

• Concentrates

• Isolates

• Textured

Market Trends

Manufacturers have steadily launched innovative vegan meat products with improved texture and taste to meet changing consumer preferences. In addition, a wide variety of vegan food and snack products are available on the market, including patties, burgers, filets, soups, pizzas and others. In addition, the industry is expected to witness the launch in the coming years of several innovative meat substitute products, which are expected to complement consumer lifestyles and taste preferences.

The growth of market in Asia Pacific is attributed to increasing people’s awareness of healthy dietary habits. The key factors driving growth in the Asia-Pacific region are the need for health benefits, animal welfare, environmental safety, cost-effectiveness and a growing variety of plant-based meat products. Non-meat-based foods are already popular in Asia, with tofu widely used in Asian food and bean-based conge dishes widely consumed in countries such as China. Moreover, the increase in the number of start-ups in Asian countries, such as India, Japan and China, is also driving further market growth.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Schouten Europe B.V., Ingredion Incorporated, Conagra Brands, Inc., Kerry Inc., Ruitenberg Ingredients B.V., among Others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Related Reports:

Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/hydrolysed-vegetable-protein-market

Freeze-Dried Fruit Powder Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/freeze-dried-fruit-powder-market

Squalene Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/squalene-market

Fenugreek Seed Extract Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/fenugreek-seed-extract-market

Medicinal Mushroom Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/medicinal-mushroom-market

Saffron Extract Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/saffron-extract-market

Mushroom Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/mushroom-market

Confectionery Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/confectionery-market

Hibiscus Extract Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/hibiscus-extract-market

Dehydrated Food Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/dehydrated-food-market

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Mathew Williams, Business Consultant

Email: [email protected]

Expert Market Research

Toll Free Number: US +1-415-325-5166 | UK +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

Content [email protected] https://takeitcool.com/global-meat-substitute-market-to-be-driven-by-health-conscious-consumers-across-the-globe-in-the-forecast-period-of-2021-2026/