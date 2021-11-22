Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market To Be Driven By Increasing Utilisation Of Unit Load Carriers To Deliver Pallets And Large Containers And Rising Demand For Enhanced Workers’ Safety In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market, assessing the market based on its segments like Type, Navigation Technology, Application, End Use, Industry, and major regions which include North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 2.0 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 10.0%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 2.6 Billion

The supply chain management has undergone a dramatic transition in technology in recent years. The market for automated guided vehicles such as forklift trucks, pallet trucks, small rack carriers and others has expanded as these vehicles are able to perform desired activities with detailed programming of machines. Furthermore, there is an increasing need for safe, reliable and more efficient material handling in the e-commercial sector, which is fuelling this market. The growing automated vehicle industry is further boosting the growth. However, the high initial investment and high cost of servicing and maintenance of automated guided vehicles can hinder the market growth. The rapid technical advancements and the increased emphasis on security and precision would lead to the growth of the industry over the projected period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) refer to load carriers or material handling systems that are autonomous in nature.

On the basis of type, the industry is divided into:

Unit Load Carriers

Tow Vehicles

Assembly Line Vehicles

Forklift Vehicles

Pallet Trucks

Special Purpose

Others

Based on navigation technology, the industry can be segmented into:

Vision Guidance

Laser Guidance

Inductive Guidance

Magnetic Guidance

Optical Tape Guidance

Others

The applications can be categorised as follows:

Transportation

Assembly

Distribution

Storage

Waste Handling

Packaging

Others

On the basis of end use, the industry can be bifurcated into:

Manufacturing Sector

Wholesale and Distribution Sector

By industry, the market can be segmented into:

Automotive

Metal and Heavy Machinery

Logistics

Chemical

Aviation

Food and Beverage

Electrical and Electronics

Retail

Others

On the basis of regional markets, the industry is divided into:

1 North America

1.1 United States of America

1.2 Canada

2 Europe

2.1 Germany

2.2 United Kingdom

2.3 France

2.4 Italy

2.5 Others

3 Asia Pacific

3.1 China

3.2 Japan

3.3 India

3.4 ASEAN

3.5 Others

4 Latin America

4.1 Brazil

4.2 Argentina

4.3 Mexico

4.4 Others

5 Middle East & Africa

5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3 Nigeria

5.4 South Africa

5.5 Others

Market Trends

A large share of the automated driven vehicle industry is reflected in the unit carrier category. The enhanced use of unit load transporters to provide pallets and wide containers and their ability to effectively plan the task can also be attributed to reducing inventory loss and aisle flow. Furthermore, unlike fork trucks, it needs no human interaction and is thus suitable for repeated activities in unsafe environments. As they are autonomous in nature, they eliminate human labour requirements and provide employees with improved protection. The increased demand for better protection for employees contributes greatly to this segment’s rise.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Daifuku Co., Ltd., JBT Europe B.V., KUKA AG, Seegrid Corporation, Toyota Material Handling, Inc., and Oceaneering International, Inc. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

