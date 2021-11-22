Global Train Seat Materials Market To Be Driven By The Rising Demand For Electronic Trains Industry In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Train Seat Materials Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global train seat materials market, assessing the market based on its segments like material types, process types, distribution channels, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5%

The growth in the demand for train seat materials is driven by the development of new rail networks and the upgradation of existing ones for enhanced performance and sustainability across the globe. Furthermore, the sector is supported by a growing demand for public transport, which encourages the rapid growth of rail infrastructure. They are an economical alternative to self-operated vehicles. Trains have a smaller effect on the atmosphere than other forms of transport, owing to the low energy consumption and low carbon emissions.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

The growth in the market for train seat materials is driven by the increasing demand for high-speed rail networks, which is expected to provide a strong platform for the growth of train seat materials in the forecast period. Train seat materials include leather, fur, cloth, etc.

The market can be divided into the following segments on the basis of type of train:

High Speed Train

General Passenger Train

Local Passenger Train

Tram

Monorail

Others

Based on the seat, the market can be divided into:

Regular Seats

Recliner Seats

Folding Seats

Dining Seat

Smart Seat

Others

The market can be divided based on material into:

Fabric

Vinyl

Leather

Others

On the basis of foam, the market can be bifurcated to:

Polyurethane

Silicone

Polyester

Others

The leading regional markets for Train Seat Materials are:

North America

Latin Americas

Middle East and Africa

Europe

Asia Pacific

Market Trends

With growing government spending, convenient and faster modes of transport are nurtured globally. Rising investment in the industry with robust urbanization and growing preference for environmentally friendly modes of transport, is expected to boost the market growth of train seat materials. The demand for train seats is rising the safety characteristics of passengers in high-speed trains. Passengers opt for safety when traveling by high-speed train.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are GRAMMER AG, Magna International, Inc., Freedman Seating Company, Franz Kiel GmbH, FISA Fabbrica Italiana Sedili Autoferroviari Srl, and Camira Fabrics Ltd, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

