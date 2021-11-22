Global Guava Puree Market To Be Driven By Rising Demand From Food And Beverage Industry In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Guava Puree Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Analysis Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Global Guava Puree market, assessing the market based on its segments like source, variety, application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026):

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5%

The growth of the market is driven by the emerging food and beverage industry and increased demand for fruit drinks. In addition, rising health issues and increasing disposable income have contributed to increased consumer spending on healthier food products. The puree/paste texture is dense and smooth and is commonly used in the manufacture of drinks, syrups, jams and jellies, ice cream topping, fruit sauces, and dressing. High demand for RTD drinks, frozen and processed food items and bakery and confectionery products resulted in better living standards and busy lifestyles, thereby encouraging product demand.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Guava fruit is indigenous to countries such as Mexico and Peru in Latin America. Guava is considered an essential fruit in tropical and subtropical countries, including India and Pakistan, due to its high nutritional value and diverse use in processed goods. Guava puree is a thick and smooth liquid that has been processed by guavas.

On the basis of Source, the industry is divided into:

• Organic

• Conventional

On the basis of Variety, the industry is divided into:

• Tropical Pink

• Tropical White

• Others

On the basis of Application, the industry is divided into:

• Beverages

• Infant Food

• Ice Cream and Yoghurt

• Dressing and Sauces

• Bakery and Snacks

• Others

On the basis of Region, the industry is divided into:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Market Trends

For children and babies, food companies manufacture snacks made from purees. Typically, these snacks have a high number of grains or sugar with a touch of puree, giving the snack its colour and taste. For example, under the name ‘Zbar’, Clif Bar & Company, a U.S.-based food company, has introduced a new snack that is made of grain, fruit puree, and vegetable powder. This fruit bar is organic and does not contain any GMO ingredients, the company says. Demand for processed food products is rising in APAC countries, with a massive increase in the growth rate. Many refined food products are made from purees, giving the puree market advantage over other fruits. People living in urban areas have a fast-paced life and prefer to purchase easy and time-saving prepared foods and drinks from supermarkets. The current lifestyle creates a strong demand for processed food and beverage products and allows the market for food ingredients, including purees, to rise.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Primor Doces e Caramelos Ltda, Ariza B.V., Kiril Mischeff, Bajaj Agro Foods India Limited, Galla Foods Limited (GFL) and others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

