Top 10 Leading Ophthalmic Lasers Market Manufacturers in the world, 2021 | Fortune Business Insights™

The Global Ophthalmic Lasers Market reflects an impressive growth owing to the growing prevalence of refractive errors across the world. According to a report, published by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Ophthalmic Lasers Market: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026” the Global Ophthalmic Lasers Market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.3% between 2019 and 2026. In addition to this, the global market was worth US$ 479.0 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$ 722.0 Mn by 20226. The increasing incidence of ocular diseases, such as glaucoma, age-related macular degeneration, and refractive errors, is driving the ophthalmic laser market. As the drugs for treating ocular diseases is less, the demand for ophthalmic laser devices has come into existence.

Key Players Operating in The Ophthalmic Lasers Market Include:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

IRIDEX Corporation

Lumenis

NIDEK CO., LTD.

Carl Ziess Meditec AG

Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd.

TOPCON CORPORATION

NoIR Laser Company, LLC

Lumibird

Excimer Lasers Gain an Upper Hand Over Other Laser Types

In 2018, the excimer lasers among other types of ophthalmic lasers Industry covered 39.2% of the global market. These lasers are used for procedures such as refractive error correction. Recent technological advancements are expected to boost the segment growth during the forecast period. The demand for ophthalmic laser systems is likely to increase in hospitals, ophthalmic laser centers among others.

Market Registers Growth in North America as Increasing Number of the Patients Opt for LASIK Surgery

North America is expected to grow at a considerable rate in the global ophthalmic lasers market during the forecast years. Moreover, the region was valued at US$ 139.3 Mn in the year 2018. People in the U.S. are increasingly undergoing LASIK surgeries owing to the rising awareness about ophthalmic laser safety. Furthermore, healthcare providers are rapidly adopting ophthalmic lasers in the U.S. These factors are likely to enable growth in the market in North America.

The market in Asia Pacific is yet to achieve growth as a large pool of patients are still dependent on contact lenses and eyeglasses. However, with the rising developments in technology, the healthcare providers in countries such as China, India among others will adopt ophthalmology lasers.

