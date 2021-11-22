Retinal Disease Therapeutics Market Status, Opportunities and COVID Impact Challenges, Share and Trends, Business Status and Future Scope Forecast to 2027

The Global Retinal Disease Therapeutics Market is likely to expand at an impressive rate driven by recent government participation towards the prevention and control of retinal diseases. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Retinal Disease Therapeutics: Global Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market is likely to reach US$ 21,318.0 Mn by the end of 2026. The market was valued at US$ 11,044.2 Mn in 2018 and is likely to witness a CAGR of 8.6% in the forecast period.

Hoffmann-La Roche AG’s ‘Lucentis’ is Gaining Increasing Popularity

The diabetic retinopathy is a severe kind of disorder that has accounted for the majority of cases of blindness in the US. Lucentis was an instant hit among healthcare professionals after it was backed by a series of clinical trials and approvals from the National Institute of Health (NIH).

One such instance of this development is the “Lucentis” therapy, put forward by F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG. Lucentis was introduced to provide therapeutic advice and development of products for patients suffering from chronic disease. In 2017, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Lucentis for diabetic retinopathy.

Some of the Main Key Players Covered in the Report

Merck

Novartis

Allergan

Roche

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Santen Pharmaceutical

Excellent clinical effects of Lucentis have led to a subsequent rise in demand for medicine among patients. The increasing demand has contributed to the growth of the global retinal disease therapeutics market and is likely to favor the market in the forthcoming years.

Key Segmentation:

By Disease Indication

Macular Degeneration

Diabetic Retinopathy

Diabetic Macular Edema

Retinal Vein Occlusion

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

