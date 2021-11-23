Revenue Growth Predicted for Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Market by 2026 | 23andMe,MyHeritage

Global Info Research has recently released the latest overall research and analysis-based research on the “Global Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Market 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026”. The report market report provides a detailed analysis of the global market size, regional and national market size, market segment growth, market share, competitive landscape, sales analysis, the impact of domestic and global market participants, value chain optimization, trade regulations and recent developments, Opportunity analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launch, regional market expansion and technological innovation.

According to our latest research, the global Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing size is estimated to be USD xx million in 2026 from USD xx million in 2020, with a change XX% between 2020 and 2021. The global Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% for the next five years.

Market segmentation

Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2016-2026, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

Market segment by Type, covers

Diagnostic Screening

Prenatal, Newborn Screening, and Pre-Implantation Diagnosis

Relationship Testing

Market segment by Application can be divided into:

Online

Offline

Top Manufacturers of this Product include:

23andMe

MyHeritage

LabCorp

Myriad Genetics

Ancestry.com

Quest Diagnostics

Gene By Gene

DNA Diagnostics Center

Invitae

IntelliGenetics

Ambry Genetics

Living DNA

EasyDNA

Pathway Genomics

Centrillion Technology

Xcode

Color Genomics

Anglia DNA Services

African Ancestry

Canadian DNA Services

DNA Family Check

Alpha Biolaboratories

Test Me DNA

23 Mofang

Genetic Health

DNA Services of America

Shuwen Health Sciences

Mapmygenome

Full Genomes

Market segment by Region, regional analysis covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The content of this report includes 12 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top players of Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing, with revenue, gross margin and global market share of Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing from 2019 to 2021.

Chapter 3, the Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing competitive situation, revenue and global market share of top players are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4 and 5, to segment the market size by type and application, with revenue and growth rate by type, application, from 2016 to 2026.

Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10, to break the market size data at the country level, with revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2016 to 2021.and Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing market forecast, by regions, type and application, with revenue, from 2021 to 2026.

Chapter 11 and 12, to describe Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

