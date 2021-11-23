Needle-free Drug Delivery Technology Market Report 2021 : Industry Insights, Estimated Yield, Recent Developments and Forecast to 2027 with Dominant Regions and Countries Data

The rising preference of patients not using a syringe is anticipated to help the Global “Needle-Free Drug Delivery Technology Market” in the forecast years. The above information was shared by Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Needle-free Drug Delivery Technology Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product (Inhaler, Jet Injector, Novel Needles, Transdermal Patch), By Application (Vaccine Delivery, Pain Management, Insulin Delivery), By End Users (Hospitals & Clinics, Homecare Settings, Research Laboratories, Academics), and Geography Forecast till 2026.” The research report gives an entire study of the Needle-free Drug Delivery Technology Market leaders with key statistics like sales, revenue, price, product picture and specifications, contact information, cost, capacity, production and company profile.

One of the primary reasons for people not opting for syringes is the risk associated with their contamination. Needle-free drug delivery technology offers several advantages than conventional syringes. Some of the benefits include ensuring proper dosage, cost-effectiveness, faster administration, and less pain. Driven by these benefits, the demand for needle-free drug delivery technology is likely to increase over the projected horizon.

Enormous Benefits Offered by Needle-free Drug Delivery Devices Drives the Market

Recent technological developments in the healthcare sector are likely to pave the way for the entry of new market players. These players are likely to adopt these devices in applications such as Ataxic Cerebral Palsy, AIDS, and cancer. Polycarbonate materials are used in needle-free drug injectors as these materials are tough, lightweight, and flexible. Considering this, QS Medical Technology Company manufactures a novel needle-free injection delivery device for insulin in September 2018.

Faster administration of needle-free drug injector leads to less pain and improves the patient outcome. These factors are expected to play an instrumental role in propelling the growth of the market. Faster administration has a faster effect of drugs on the human body. This, coupled with the cost-effectiveness of these drugs, is expected to drive the market.

North America Leads as Companies Heavily Invest in R&D Activities

North and America and Europe are the two leading regions in the global needle-free drug delivery technology market. These two regions are expected to cover the majority of the share in the global market during the forecast period. Chronic and acute disorders are highly prevalent in these two regions, which is escalating demand for needle-free injection drug. This, in turn, is expected to expand the needle-free drug delivery technology share. Also, the needle-free drug delivery technology market size is likely to increase owing to the rising number of research and development (R&D) activities in these two regions. These R&D activities are conducted for treatment options of rare and chronic diseases.

Furthermore, these two regions are increasingly adopting technologically-advanced drug delivery systems. This will further provide enhanced treatment outcomes and will eventually, surge the needle-free drug delivery technology revenue.

Key Stakeholders:

Raw material suppliers

Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers

Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO

Commercial research and development (R&D) institutions

Importers and exporters

Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms

Trade associations and industry bodies

End-use industries

Leading Players operating in the Needle-free Drug Delivery Technology Market are:

Zogenix, Inc.,

Antares Pharma Inc

3M

Injex Pharma AG

Endo Pharmaceuticals

Bioject Medical Technologies, Inc.,



Experts around the world adopt this technology for patients suffering from diabetes and other chronic diseases such as West Nile Virus, AIDS, Malaria, and Hepatitis. There is a rising demand for needle-free drug delivery devices to avoid the risk of contamination. Consequently, needle-free drug delivery technology offers this solution and takes care of issues like these.

