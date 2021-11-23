For 2021 to 2026,Global Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System Market Size is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 2.4%

Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System is defined as a system that is employed for imaging electric circuits promptly on printed circuit board (PCB) with no usage of any mask. It can also be abbreviated as LDI. In the world of PCB Manufacturing, it is important to stay as up-to-date as possible with industry trends. This is because, printed circuit boards are constantly evolving and getting more complex, due to miniaturization trends in the electronics industry. These changes have caused the traditional imaging process for HDI PCBs to provide inadequate results. In response to new electronics tendencies, the PCB manufacturing industry has come up with a new imaging technique known as Laser Direct Imaging.

The global Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System size is estimated to be USD 749.6 million in 2026 from USD 682 million in 2020. The global Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.4% for 2021 to 2026.

Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System industry is relatively concentrated but with fierce competition. As for the global Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System industry, the top 15 manufacturers accounted for nearly 98.35 per cent of revenue market share in 2020. The Israel giant Orbotech, which accounted for 51.58% in the previous year, is the global leader in the Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System industry. The manufacturers following are ORC Manufacturing, CFMEE, Han’s CNC and Manz.

Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe are the largest consumption regions, occupied about 98% of market share, in terms of volume. More than 73.61% of Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System products were put into the Asia-Pacific market.

