Medium Chain Triglycerides Market To Be Driven By Improved Standard Of Living Coupled With The Adoption Of A Healthy Lifestyle By Consumers Across The Globe In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by EMR titled, 'Medium Chain Triglycerides Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global medium chain triglycerides market, assessing the market based on its segments like Source, Product, Industry, and major regions.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 6%

Medium-chain triglycerides products are witnessing an increase in popularity owing to their use as a substitute for normal fat in the diet, which helps increase the overall fitness of the consumers. Traction for the product is higher, especially in the sports industry owing to its various health benefits. Increasing health consciousness among the population will drive market growth. Furthermore, the swift growth of medium-chain triglycerides in the food & beverage industries as nutritional dietary supplements have had a positive influence on the growth of the global market. In Addition, their use in medical and personal care industries are anticipated to increase the demand in the market.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

A medium-chain triglyceride-are partially made fats. They are esters derived from three glycerides and two to three fatty acids, namely caprylic acid and capric acid. Their name refers to the aliphatic arrangement of 6-12 carbon atoms, i.e., medium chain. Medium-chain triglycerides or MCTs are found in vegetable oil, coconut oil, kernel oil, among others. They can be separated in a lab as well as commercially by fractionation or phase transition method. Coconut oil is the major source of the production of medium-chain triglyceride. Palm kernel oil is preferred as a feedstock after coconut oil, accounting for almost 34.0 per cent of the output of medium-chain triglyceride. Medium-chain triglycerides are drab or slightly yellowish, sticky, and insoluble in water. They are miscible with methylene chloride, alcohol, petroleum products, and fatty oils.

Based on source, the market is divided into:

Coconut Oil

Palm Oil

Others

Based on type of fatty acids, the industry can be segmented into:

Lauric Acid

Caprylic Acid

Caproic Acid

Capric Acid

By form of product, the industry is categorised into:

Dry

Liquid

By application, the industry is categorised into:

Dietary and Health Supplements

Sport Drinks

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care and Cosmetic

Others

On the basis of regional markets, the industry is divided into:

1 North America

1.1 United States of America

1.2 Canada

2 Europe

2.1 Germany

2.2 United Kingdom

2.3 France

2.4 Italy

2.5 Others

3 Asia Pacific

3.1 China

3.2 Japan

3.3 India

3.4 ASEAN

3.5 Others

4 Latin America

4.1 Brazil

4.2 Argentina

4.3 Mexico

4.4 Others

5 Middle East & Africa

5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3 Nigeria

5.4 South Africa

5.5 Others

Market Trends

The dietary and health supplements market has emerged as the leading category, as they are commonly used in the formulation of various nutritional and dietary supplements due to their potential to mitigate and avoid a variety of diseases, including cardiovascular, Alzheimer’s, Chyle Leaks, and gastrointestinal disorders. In addition, medium-chain triglycerides are now attracting interest in the cosmetic and personal care industries due to their antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial properties. Their use as an emollient, viscosity regulator and carrier for active substances in a variety of cosmetic formulations, including skincare products like creams, sunscreens, and beauty products like lipsticks, bath oils, are also expected to boost demand growth during the forecast period.

Asia-pacific market is expected to witness the fastest growth in the market. The growth of market in Asia Pacific is attributed to increasing consumer awareness of healthy dietary habits. In Asian countries like China, India and Japan, the market for medium-chain triglycerides such as caprylic, capric and lauric has risen as a result of growing demand from various end-user industries such as personal care & cosmetics, pharmaceuticals and food & beverages. North America is another prominent region for the growth of the medium-chain triglyceride market. The growth of the market could be primarily attributed to a growing demand for dietary supplements and functional food & beverages among the young population. Over the years, people around the globe are steadily embracing nutritional supplements. Their sedentary lifestyle at work and look out for healthier habits is projected to contribute significantly to the rising trend in medium-chain triglyceride consumption over the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are DuPont de Nemours, Inc., BASF SE, Croda International Plc, Stepan Company, ABITEC Corporation, Lonza group Ltd., Wilmar International, among Others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

