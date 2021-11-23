Global Human Capital Management (HCM) Market Is Expected To Grow Steadily At CAGR Of 8% In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Human Capital Management (HCM) Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Human Capital Management (HCM) Market, assessing the market based on its segments like Offering, Deployment, Enterprise Size, End Use and major regions like Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Note 1: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2016-2026), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on the request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report [email protected]

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/human-capital-management-hcm-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2021-2026)

Historical Market Size: USD 17.56 billion (2020)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 8%.

Forecast Market Size: USD 30.05 billion (2027)

The growth of the market is mainly driven by rapid developments in technology. A key factor in driving the growth of the global market for HCM solutions is the growing demand for automated recruitment processes. Advances such as AI and machine learning technology convergence have rendered HCM solutions capable of automating recruiting processes. Automated HCM systems help to reduce the overall time, effort and cost associated with the recruiting process significantly. The growing demand for effective management of core HR functions, such as recruiting, employee training, scheduling, payroll, internal relations, benefits management and protection, and enforcement, is increasing the demand for HR functional software solutions.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Human Capital Management is a set of practices related to people resource management which are focused on the organizational need to provide specific competencies. These practices are implemented in three main categories as workforce acquisition, Human Capital Management and workforce optimization. Human Capital Management is an approach to employee staffing that recognizes people as assets as human capital. In human capital management, the human capital’s current value can be measured, and its future value can be enhanced through investment.

Explore the full report with the table of [email protected]

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/human-capital-management-hcm-market

Based on offering, the market can be divided into the following:

Software

Services

Based on deployment, the industry can be divided into:

Cloud Based

On-Premises

Based on the size of the enterprise, the market can be divided as follows:

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Based on the end use, the market can be classified into the following sectors:

IT and Telecommunication

BFSI

Government

Retail

Healthcare

Education

Manufacturing

Others

On the basis of regional markets, the industry is divided into:

1 North America

1.1 United States of America

1.2 Canada

2 Europe

2.1 Germany

2.2 United Kingdom

2.3 France

2.4 Italy

2.5 Others

3 Asia Pacific

3.1 China

3.2 Japan

3.3 India

3.4 ASEAN

3.5 Others

4 Latin America

4.1 Brazil

4.2 Argentina

4.3 Mexico

4.4 Others

5 Middle East & Africa

5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3 Nigeria

5.4 South Africa

5.5 Others

Market Trends

In the historical era, North America has been among the leading regions for the global human capital management (HCM) industry, and during the forecast period, the area is also likely to experience robust growth. The rise in the number of job seekers due to globalization and urbanization, the wider penetration of social media into recruitment processes, and the rising need for cost optimization will have a significant impact on the region’s market’s human resource management solutions During the forecast period, a large portion of the global demand growth would come from North America.

Asia Pacific is expected to see rapid growth in the future due to the presence of developing economies like China and India. Increasing government policies to encourage the digitization of business processes and the adoption of cloud-based systems can also be attributed to the growth. Due to better pay, the regional population is increasingly moving from the agricultural or manufacturing sector to the service sector, further driving growth in regional demand.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, ADP Inc, Ceridian HCM Inc, Infor, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Related Reports:

Global Big Data Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026 by Expert Market Research: https://bityl.co/5emL

Global Digital Signage Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026 by Expert Market Research: https://bityl.co/5em7

Global Video Analytics Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026 by Expert Market Research: https://bityl.co/5emB

Global Cloud Analytics Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026 by Expert Market Research: https://bityl.co/5emK

Global Service Robotics Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026 by Expert Market Research: https://bityl.co/5emM

Global 5G Infrastructure Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026 by Expert Market Research: https://bityl.co/5em4

Global Smart Water Meter Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026 by Expert Market Research: https://bityl.co/5emH

Global Mobile Advertising Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026 by Expert Market Research: https://bityl.co/5emN

Global Learning Management System Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026 by Expert Market Research: https://bityl.co/5emI

Global Cognitive Enhancement Wearable Technology Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026 by Expert Market Research: https://bityl.co/5emF

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Steven Luke, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

Also, Check Procurement Intelligence which provides you Infallible research solutions.

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.

Content [email protected] https://takeitcool.com/global-human-capital-management-hcm-market-is-expected-to-grow-steadily-at-cagr-of-8-in-the-forecast-period-of-2021-2026/