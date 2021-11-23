Latin America Onyx Stones Market Registers Growth Due To Rising Demand For Artificial Jewelry And Growing Applications In Interior Decoration

El nuevo estudio de Informes de Expertos titulado “Mercado Latinoamericano de Piedra de Ónix, Informe y Pronóstico 2021-2026″, ofrece un análisis profundo del mercado, evaluándolo por el color, la estructura, la aplicación, y las regiones clave. El informe analiza los factores clave de éxito y las limitaciones, también rastrea las últimas tendencias en la industria y estudia su impacto en el mercado en general. Además, evalúa la dinámica del mercado, cubriendo los indicadores clave de demanda y precio, junto con el análisis del mercado basado en los modelos FODA y las Cinco Fuerzas de Porter.

The new report by Informes de Expertos titled, ‘Latin America Onyx Stone Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the market, assessing it based on color, structure, application, and key regions. The report analyses key success factors and constraints, tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): X%

The growing interest in artificial jewelry due to its low cost and aesthetic charm and the rising prices of gold and other gemstones such as diamond are factors driving the onyx stone market in the region. Moreover, the widespread uses of onyx stone in a variety of things, including sculptures, stone paintings, novelty items and interior decoration, are further escalating the demand for the product in Latin America. In addition, other factors such as rising living standards, emphasis on aesthetics and increased expenditure on interior renovation also contribute to market growth.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Onyx is a type of chalcedony, which is a kind of microcrystalline quartz. Onyx stones have straight, almost parallel bands or layers of color. Usually, specimens of onyx stone have bands of black or white or both on them which makes them attractive and find applications commonly in jewelry, stone sculptures and in the segment of interior decoration.

By colour, the market is bifurcated into:

Black

Red

White

Others

Based on structure, the market is divided into:

Calcite

Quartz

Aragonite

Others

Based on application, the market is segmented into:

Interior Decoration

Stone Sculpture/Souvenirs

Artificial Jewellery

Others

Key regions covered include:

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Chile

Others

Market Trends

Onyx stone is used as an accent feature with multiple applications. Onyx countertops are getting popular in the kitchen area. Moreover, the translucent surface of onyx can be backlit to accentuate a space with warm ambient lighting. Many high-end restaurants and resorts are employing onyx bar tops and using onyx for other interior and vertical applications to add an air of opulence to the place. The stone is also used as a backsplash, vanity, or accent tile. Hence, interior decoration is one of the key applications segments for onyx stone. In addition, rising consumer interest in artificially produced jewelry is also promoting the demand for onyx stone. Furthermore, it is also being used for healing purposes which adds value to the product.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are:

Michigan Stones Pvt Ltd

Xiamen Yeyang Stone Group

Grupo Guidoni

Canteras del Norte, S.A. de C.V.

Brazilian Exotic Granite

AVG Stone

UK Natural Stone Group

Others

This report covers their profiles and provides information on expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest industry developments.

